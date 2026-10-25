The president and the first lady cast their ballots in Palm Beach before traveling to Georgia, where Trump is intensifying his Republican campaign.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the first lady, Melania Trump, voted early on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, for the November 3 elections.

– Why it matters: Trump is trying to mobilize the Republican electorate while polls cited this week show a 10-point Democratic lead.

Trump Votes Early in Palm Beach and Steps Up His Election Campaign

President Donald Trump cast his ballot for the midterm elections in Palm Beach on Saturday, opting to vote early in his adopted home state of Florida https://t.co/OJL11IendJ — Bloomberg (@business) October 24, 2026

The presidential couple visited the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office before continuing with their political commitments.

After casting his vote, Trump spoke to reporters and highlighted his efforts to support Republican candidates.

«I’m going to Georgia. It’s an effort. What I’ve done is not normal», the president stated before heading to Perry, Georgia.

The president assured that he is practically holding a daily rally during the final stretch of the campaign for the legislative elections.

– The fact: The midterm elections will be held on November 3 and will determine the composition of the US Congress.