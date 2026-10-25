Trump and Melania Works to Sway the Polls with Early Votes in Florida
Posted on 10/25/26 at 13:05
The president and the first lady cast their ballots in Palm Beach before traveling to Georgia, where Trump is intensifying his Republican campaign.
The president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the first lady, Melania Trump, voted early on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, for the November 3 elections.
– Why it matters: Trump is trying to mobilize the Republican electorate while polls cited this week show a 10-point Democratic lead.
Trump Votes Early in Palm Beach and Steps Up His Election Campaign
President Donald Trump cast his ballot for the midterm elections in Palm Beach on Saturday, opting to vote early in his adopted home state of Florida https://t.co/OJL11IendJ
— Bloomberg (@business) October 24, 2026
The presidential couple visited the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office before continuing with their political commitments.
After casting his vote, Trump spoke to reporters and highlighted his efforts to support Republican candidates.
«I’m going to Georgia. It’s an effort. What I’ve done is not normal», the president stated before heading to Perry, Georgia.
The president assured that he is practically holding a daily rally during the final stretch of the campaign for the legislative elections.
– The fact: The midterm elections will be held on November 3 and will determine the composition of the US Congress.
Trump Acknowledges Electoral Risk Despite Intensive Campaign
The president admitted that presidents usually face difficulties in midterm elections, held two years into their terms.
«An incumbent president always gets bad results in midterm elections», he acknowledged to reporters.
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However, Trump defended his participation in electoral events and assured that no other president had conducted a similar campaign.
He also mentioned his efforts in Kansas, Texas, and Nebraska, where he believes Republicans have improved their electoral chances.
– The dispute: The polls cited in the report place the Democrats 10 points ahead, although they do not guarantee an electoral outcome.
Melania Accompanies Trump and Receives Praise for Ukraine
Melania Trump’s presence also allowed the president to highlight her participation in initiatives related to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump expressed his desire for the first lady to expand her involvement in humanitarian issues related to the conflict.
His statements came after the announcement of a local ceasefire agreement scheduled to begin on October 29 in Oleshki.
According to the information provided, Melania contributed to concretizing this understanding in a city located in an area particularly affected by the war.
– The scope: The announcement refers to a local ceasefire, not a general agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Trump Calls for Early Voting Before November 3
Hours before casting his ballot, Trump had asked citizens of Florida and Michigan to participate in early voting.
His call aims to boost participation among his supporters before election day, when seats in Congress will be at stake.
During his meeting with the press, the president also addressed the possibility of military action against Iran, without confirming any decision.
Trump stated that Washington is considering different alternatives, including a possible military operation or a negotiated agreement with the Iranian authorities.
– What’s next: Trump will continue his campaign in Georgia while voters from different states participate in early voting before the November 3 elections.
The outcome of the elections will determine which party controls each chamber of Congress during the last two years of the current presidential term.
Source: Efe.