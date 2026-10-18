Customer finds tooth in taco.

Lawsuit seeks up to $250,000.

Torchy’s Tacos confirms the object was a tooth.

Customer finds tooth in tacos. A customer in Austin, Texas, has filed a lawsuit against the fast-casual chain Torchy’s Tacos after finding a cow tooth in one of the tacos she purchased at a restaurant. The company later confirmed that the object found was a bovine tooth.

According to information published by local chain KVUE on October 16, 2026, the woman discovered the object on June 9, while eating a taco called «Democrat,» purchased at the location at 1822 S. Congress Ave. in Austin.

This dish contains beef barbacoa made from the animal’s cheek meat, sourced from a vendor, as the company itself explains. The lawsuit claims that the discovery caused revulsion and discomfort in the customer, who went to the doctor that same night and received prescribed medication.

Customer Finds Tooth in Tacos: Woman Seeks $250,000

A customer in Austin, Texas, is suing Torchy’s Tacos after she found a cow tooth in her food, which the fast-casual chain confirmed in a statement. https://t.co/j2x79R8mz2 — KGW News (@KGWNews) October 16, 2026

Currently, the lawsuit, obtained by KVUE, seeks $250,000 or a lesser amount to be determined by a jury. The woman accuses Torchy’s Tacos of negligence for selling a product that, according to the complaint, failed to meet applicable standards.

The document also notes that the restaurant manager was informed of the incident, but it questions what measures were taken to resolve the food-related problem under their responsibility.

Scott Vasquez, the customer’s attorney and a member of Vasquez Law Firm, stated that his client contacted him immediately after discovering the tooth. According to the litigant, the woman’s initial reaction was one of disgust and confusion.

«Her reaction was revulsion: ‘What is this?'» Vasquez said, according to KVUE.

The attorney also questioned the response he received when he sought explanations about the incident. In his opinion, both a manager and an attorney for the chain shifted the responsibility to other parties, rather than offering an immediate solution.