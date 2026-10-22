The federal government has intensified its SNAP fraud crackdown through two separate enforcement initiatives: a nationwide Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation targeting undocumented immigrants accused of fraudulently obtaining benefits, and a Justice Department announcement involving more than 40 defendants and nearly $45 million in alleged or proven losses.

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced initial arrests in a nationwide operation but have not disclosed the total number of people detained or the amounts allegedly obtained by each individual.

The Justice Department announced enforcement actions involving more than 40 defendants and nearly $45 million in intended losses, including approximately $42 million connected to SNAP.

Criminal charges are not convictions. Each defendant’s legal responsibility depends on the evidence presented and the outcome of their case.

Why it matters: Millions of Latino families rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), including households with U.S.-citizen children who qualify for benefits. Understanding eligibility requirements and how to protect Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards can help families avoid fraud, benefit theft, and confusion amid increased federal enforcement.

SNAP Fraud Crackdown: What Has Been Announced?

According to an ICE announcement dated October 22, 2026, and a DHS statement from October 21, federal authorities are targeting undocumented immigrants accused of fraudulently receiving SNAP benefits. Among those identified in the initial arrests are four Haitian nationals: Rubstony Junior Theodore, Wilbert Jean Baptiste, Louis Jean, and Jhensly Charles. Authorities said Theodore had previously been arrested on allegations involving theft, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and trespassing. DHS also identified Cuban national Elizabeth Povea Rodriguez, citing a disorderly conduct conviction and previous arrests related to assault and domestic violence.

The prior arrests and criminal histories cited by authorities do not establish guilt in the current allegations. The government has also not publicly detailed the specific SNAP-related charges against each individual. The enforcement effort forms part of the administration’s broader initiative to combat fraud involving federal benefits.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin argued that immigrants without lawful status should not be receiving SNAP assistance, stating that the programs are intended for Americans. He also characterized the initial arrests and deportations as only a small part of the broader enforcement effort.

Justice Department Announces SNAP Fraud Crackdown

On October 21, the Justice Department announced the results of its first nationwide enforcement operation targeting fraud involving USDA benefits and programs. Conducted between September 1 and October 21, the initiative involved the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division, 13 U.S. Attorney’s Offices, and the Utah Attorney General’s Office. The cases include alleged or proven schemes involving stolen EBT card information, fraudulent retail transactions, and the exchange of SNAP benefits for cash.