ICE Launches Nationwide Operation as DOJ Targets Over 40 Defendants
Posted on 10/22/26 at 15:30
The federal government has intensified its SNAP fraud crackdown through two separate enforcement initiatives: a nationwide Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation targeting undocumented immigrants accused of fraudulently obtaining benefits, and a Justice Department announcement involving more than 40 defendants and nearly $45 million in alleged or proven losses.
- ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced initial arrests in a nationwide operation but have not disclosed the total number of people detained or the amounts allegedly obtained by each individual.
- The Justice Department announced enforcement actions involving more than 40 defendants and nearly $45 million in intended losses, including approximately $42 million connected to SNAP.
- Criminal charges are not convictions. Each defendant’s legal responsibility depends on the evidence presented and the outcome of their case.
Why it matters: Millions of Latino families rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), including households with U.S.-citizen children who qualify for benefits. Understanding eligibility requirements and how to protect Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards can help families avoid fraud, benefit theft, and confusion amid increased federal enforcement.
SNAP Fraud Crackdown: What Has Been Announced?
According to an ICE announcement dated October 22, 2026, and a DHS statement from October 21, federal authorities are targeting undocumented immigrants accused of fraudulently receiving SNAP benefits. Among those identified in the initial arrests are four Haitian nationals: Rubstony Junior Theodore, Wilbert Jean Baptiste, Louis Jean, and Jhensly Charles. Authorities said Theodore had previously been arrested on allegations involving theft, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and trespassing. DHS also identified Cuban national Elizabeth Povea Rodriguez, citing a disorderly conduct conviction and previous arrests related to assault and domestic violence.
The prior arrests and criminal histories cited by authorities do not establish guilt in the current allegations. The government has also not publicly detailed the specific SNAP-related charges against each individual. The enforcement effort forms part of the administration’s broader initiative to combat fraud involving federal benefits.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin argued that immigrants without lawful status should not be receiving SNAP assistance, stating that the programs are intended for Americans. He also characterized the initial arrests and deportations as only a small part of the broader enforcement effort.
Justice Department Announces SNAP Fraud Crackdown
On October 21, the Justice Department announced the results of its first nationwide enforcement operation targeting fraud involving USDA benefits and programs. Conducted between September 1 and October 21, the initiative involved the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division, 13 U.S. Attorney’s Offices, and the Utah Attorney General’s Office. The cases include alleged or proven schemes involving stolen EBT card information, fraudulent retail transactions, and the exchange of SNAP benefits for cash.
- Ohio: Two Chicago-based store operators face charges involving allegedly fraudulent transactions using stolen EBT account information from Ohio and other states, with an estimated intended loss of $29.7 million.
- Georgia: Rapper and social media personality Mercedes New, also known as «Shawty Dred,» faces charges in an alleged fraud scheme involving approximately $4.4 million in stolen SNAP benefits.
- Michigan: A convenience store owner in Lansing is accused of exchanging cash for SNAP benefits, allegedly providing customers with 50 cents for every dollar in benefits transferred.
Attorney General Todd Blanche said the schemes had diverted millions of dollars from taxpayers and families who rely on food assistance. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins emphasized that SNAP fraud harms both people in need and taxpayers. The Justice Department also described the experience of a mother of four who discovered her benefits had been stolen when her EBT card was declined at a grocery store, forcing her to borrow money to feed her children. You can also read about a previous SNAP fraud case covered by MundoNow.
Who Is Eligible for SNAP Benefits?
Under USDA rules, undocumented immigrants are not eligible to receive SNAP benefits for themselves. Certain lawfully present immigrants may qualify if they meet the program’s immigration, income, and other eligibility requirements, although federal changes enacted in 2025 have narrowed eligibility for some groups. U.S.-citizen children in mixed-status households may remain eligible even when their parents do not qualify. For additional information, see our guide for SNAP beneficiaries.
How to Protect Your EBT Card From SNAP Fraud
- Check your EBT card balance and transaction history regularly.
- Change your PIN frequently, especially if you suspect unauthorized activity.
- Lock your card through your state’s EBT app when you are not using it, if that feature is available.
- Inspect payment terminals for loose, bulky, or unusual card-reading devices before using your card.
- Report suspected theft or unauthorized transactions immediately to your state’s SNAP agency.
Exchanging SNAP benefits for cash is illegal. If someone offers to buy your benefits, do not accept the offer.
Sources: ICE, statement of October 22, 2026; DHS, October 21, 2026; Justice Department, October 21, 2026. Data consulted on October 22, 2026.