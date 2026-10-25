U.S. Citizen Detained and Beaten by ICE in Texas
Posted on 10/25/26 at 09:07
A U.S. citizen reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents violently removed him from his truck in Donna, Texas.
José Reyes claimed that the officers beat and handcuffed him, even though he had repeatedly told them he was born in the United States.
The incident occurred when he was returning from dropping off two of his children at school, accompanied by his pregnant wife and a one-year-old daughter.
According to his testimony to N+ Univision, the agents eventually released him after confirming his citizenship through a radio communication.
ICE Detains and Beats U.S. Citizen in Texas, Then Apologizes
«You hit me and now you want to apologize»: U.S. citizen after ICE arrest
https://t.co/mxXfLPX50W
— N+ UNIVISION MIAMI (@nmasUnivision23) October 24, 2026
Reyes recounted that several federal units intercepted his truck and prevented him from continuing to drive on a road in Donna, in southern Texas.
The officers argued that the license plate was linked to an address where undocumented immigrants supposedly lived, according to the victim’s account.
The driver responded that the vehicle was registered in his name and offered to show his license, but claimed that the agents questioned its authenticity.
In the face of orders to leave the truck, Reyes refused, fearing that the officers would act violently against him or his family.
ICE Removes U.S. Citizen from Truck While He Insists He is a Citizen
ICE violently drags U.S. citizen out of car—in front of his pregnant wife & daughter.
Nearly breaks backseat glass window all over 1-year-old girl.
«He’s from here,» wife tells them.
«Our little girl is here—and I’m pregnant.»
All while wife is trying to show agents their IDs.
Agents open the door and yank the husband and father out of driver’s seat.
Then 3 agents pin him to the ground and jump on his back.
Agents blame the family they just victimized for being «difficult.»
Incident occurred in Donna, Texas.
Elzorroysupandilla doesn’t have an account on this platform—so posting first full-length, English-translated, and credited video here to help raise awareness.
— LongTime🤓FirstTime👨💻 (@LongTimeHistory) October 23, 2026
Images of the encounter show a confrontation between the driver and the agents, while Reyes insists that he is a U.S. citizen.
During the scuffle, the officers removed him from the vehicle, knocked him to the ground, and handcuffed him, according to his account and the released images.
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The man reported that he received an elbow blow to the head, which caused a temporary loss of consciousness.
Reyes also questioned whether his physical appearance and the condition of his truck had influenced the federal agents’ intervention.
ICE Agents Apologize After Verifying Citizenship
The citizen claimed that he spent approximately ten minutes inside an ICE unit, while the agents checked his immigration status.
According to Reyes, a radio confirmation confirmed that he was a U.S. citizen, so the officers released him immediately.
The victim stated that the agents apologized after the incident, but he rejected their explanations because of the treatment he received during his detention.
Witnesses present questioned the officers’ actions, while the episode again raised questions about identity checks during immigration operations.