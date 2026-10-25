A U.S. citizen reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents violently removed him from his truck in Donna, Texas.

José Reyes claimed that the officers beat and handcuffed him, even though he had repeatedly told them he was born in the United States.

The incident occurred when he was returning from dropping off two of his children at school, accompanied by his pregnant wife and a one-year-old daughter.

According to his testimony to N+ Univision, the agents eventually released him after confirming his citizenship through a radio communication.

ICE Detains and Beats U.S. Citizen in Texas, Then Apologizes

«You hit me and now you want to apologize»: U.S. citizen after ICE arrest

https://t.co/mxXfLPX50W — N+ UNIVISION MIAMI (@nmasUnivision23) October 24, 2026

Reyes recounted that several federal units intercepted his truck and prevented him from continuing to drive on a road in Donna, in southern Texas.

The officers argued that the license plate was linked to an address where undocumented immigrants supposedly lived, according to the victim’s account.

The driver responded that the vehicle was registered in his name and offered to show his license, but claimed that the agents questioned its authenticity.