A volleyball game between two Houston, Texas, high schools ended in controversy over immigration-related threats.

A woman threatened to report the parents of several students to ICE and then made anti-Mexico remarks.

The incident occurred on October 16 during a match between Austin High School and Kashmere High School, in front of students and family members.

The confrontation was recorded on a TikTok livestream and prompted an investigation by school authorities.

ICE Threats Disrupt Houston School Volleyball Game

A woman threatened to call ICE on the parents of teenagers and yelled at them to "go back to Mexico" during a volleyball game in Houston. The incident was livestreamed on TikTok; the case is under investigation.

https://t.co/2sJRmoHvmS — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 21, 2026

Two women were identified as allegedly responsible for the comments directed at teenagers during the sporting event.

Among the reported remarks were threats to contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to report the students' parents.