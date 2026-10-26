Threats to Call ICE Against Student Parents at Houston School Volleyball Game: «Go Back to Mexico!»
Posted on 10/26/26 at 09:05
A volleyball game between two Houston, Texas, high schools ended in controversy over immigration-related threats.
A woman threatened to report the parents of several students to ICE and then made anti-Mexico remarks.
The incident occurred on October 16 during a match between Austin High School and Kashmere High School, in front of students and family members.
The confrontation was recorded on a TikTok livestream and prompted an investigation by school authorities.
ICE Threats Disrupt Houston School Volleyball Game
A woman threatened to call ICE on the parents of teenagers and yelled at them to "go back to Mexico" during a volleyball game in Houston. The incident was livestreamed on TikTok; the case is under investigation.
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Two women were identified as allegedly responsible for the comments directed at teenagers during the sporting event.
Among the reported remarks were threats to contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to report the students' parents.
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There were also shouts for the students to "go back to Mexico," as some players briefly interrupted their activities.
The images show moments of confusion among the teenagers, while others questioned the behavior of the adults present.
Mother Livestreams ICE Incident on TikTok and Reports Harassment
LaDevionce Woodard, the mother of a player, was livestreaming the game on TikTok when her phone recorded the confrontation from the sports facilities.
Woodard explained to N+ Univision that she usually shares her daughter's games, but this time ended up documenting an unexpected situation.
The mother stated that she did not participate in the confrontation and later received criticism on social media for staying on the sidelines.
According to her, she decided not to intervene directly because she feared that the confrontation would escalate and compromise her personal safety.
Houston Schools Investigate Threats Against Students
The administrations of Austin High School and Kashmere High School confirmed that they intervened after the incident and spoke with those affected.
In a communication addressed to families, both institutions informed families that they have an open investigation to clarify what happened.
The educational authorities also reiterated that protecting students' safety and dignity is a priority for both schools.
As of the information released, no public announcements had been made regarding sanctions or final conclusions on the responsibilities of those involved.
Immigrant Organization Questions Threats Against Minors in Houston
César Espinosa, executive director of FIEL, an organization dedicated to immigration issues, questioned why adults involve minors in confrontations of this nature.
The representative emphasized that disagreements should be resolved through dialogue rather than by threats related to family immigration status.
The episode also sparked a discussion about spectators' responsibilities during school activities and the consequences of intimidating teenagers.
For families, the case raises the importance of reporting intimidating behavior and demanding sports spaces where all students receive respectful treatment.
What Can Parents Do About ICE-Related Threats?
– Why it matters: Immigration threats can generate fear among students and families, even when they occur outside official immigration procedures.
– The fact: The confrontation occurred on October 16 during a game between two Houston high schools and was recorded on TikTok.
– The process: School administrations intervened, listened to those affected, and announced an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.
– What parents can do: Parents can document threats, keep recordings, and file reports with school authorities to request protection measures.