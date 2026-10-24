A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation ended with a crash, a pursuit, and the arrest of a Mexican national in Houston, Texas.

The incident occurred on October 22, when federal agents attempted to detain Luis Eduardo Villanueva Loredo, 52, in the northwest part of the city.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the driver attempted to flee from the officers, lost control of his truck, and ended up in a ditch.

Local authorities confirmed that both vehicles collided, but they are keeping an investigation open to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

ICE Operation in Houston: Crash and Arrest of Mexican National

According to the new version from DHS, the driver fled on foot after his truck hit the agents' vehicle. https://t.co/WtqxcDmnvp https://t.co/3VJzKtvlqm — N+ UNIVISION HOUSTON (@nmasunivision45) October 23, 2026

The DHS explained that the agents were conducting an operation specifically targeting Villanueva Loredo when they ordered him to stop using emergency lights and sirens.

According to the federal account, the Mexican national continued driving until he went off the road and fell into a nearby ditch.

The officers initially believed that the truck had been immobilized. However, the vehicle managed to get out and crashed into the federal unit.