ICE Operation in Houston Ends with Crash and Arrest of Mexican National
Posted on 10/24/26 at 09:14
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation ended with a crash, a pursuit, and the arrest of a Mexican national in Houston, Texas.
The incident occurred on October 22, when federal agents attempted to detain Luis Eduardo Villanueva Loredo, 52, in the northwest part of the city.
According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the driver attempted to flee from the officers, lost control of his truck, and ended up in a ditch.
Local authorities confirmed that both vehicles collided, but they are keeping an investigation open to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.
ICE Operation in Houston: Crash and Arrest of Mexican National
According to the new version from DHS, the driver fled on foot after his truck hit the agents' vehicle. https://t.co/WtqxcDmnvp https://t.co/3VJzKtvlqm
— N+ UNIVISION HOUSTON (@nmasunivision45) October 23, 2026
The DHS explained that the agents were conducting an operation specifically targeting Villanueva Loredo when they ordered him to stop using emergency lights and sirens.
According to the federal account, the Mexican national continued driving until he went off the road and fell into a nearby ditch.
The officers initially believed that the truck had been immobilized. However, the vehicle managed to get out and crashed into the federal unit.
ICE assured that the impact hit the front of their vehicle, on the driver's side, before the Mexican national escaped on foot.
Harris County Sheriff Investigates Crash During Immigration Operation
ICE detained 52-year-old Luis Eduardo Villanueva Loredo on Thursday. https://t.co/TFbs5GAbHP
— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 23, 2026
The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported receiving a 911 call at approximately 6:41 a.m.
The incident occurred in the 12400 block of Old Foltin Road, where federal agents reported a vehicle pursuit.
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According to the preliminary report, the truck failed to complete an S-shaped curve and ended up off the road.
When it returned to the road, both vehicles made contact. The impact damaged the truck's rear light.
Mexican National Detained by ICE Was Taken to a Hospital
After the crash, Villanueva Loredo abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot, according to information provided by immigration authorities.
The agents chased him and managed to detain him shortly after, while waiting for local authorities to arrive and document the accident.
During the wait, the detainee complained of chest pains, so the officers requested emergency medical assistance.
The DHS indicated that paramedics did not detect any problems during the initial evaluation, although they decided to take him to a hospital as a precaution.
ICE Reveals Immigration Background of Mexican National Detained in Texas
Federal authorities stated that Villanueva Loredo remains in the United States without authorized immigration status.
ICE also noted that the Mexican national had received a voluntary return to his country on March 26, 2007.
According to the agency, he later re-entered U.S. territory, although it did not specify when he entered or where he crossed the border.
The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the detainee was in stable condition and that it is investigating the crash in coordination with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
What is Known About the ICE Operation and What Comes Next in the Investigation
The DHS warned that assaulting or obstructing federal officials can constitute a crime, depending on the circumstances and applicable provisions.
However, the authorities did not report whether Villanueva Loredo faces criminal charges related to the crash or the pursuit.
The local investigation will have to clarify how the vehicles came into contact and determine whether there are elements to support possible charges.
For now, ICE's account of the attempted evasion constitutes an official statement, while the circumstances of the accident remain under investigation.
Sources: Univision, KHOU11