Mamdani explains rights in Spanish.

An administrative order is not the same as a judicial one.

New York offers free guidance.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a video in Spanish on Friday, October 23, to explain how to act when encountering immigration agents.

The message, shared on Instagram, addresses encounters at homes and on the streets, and also recommends seeking legal advice before signing immigration documents.

According to the EFE news agency, the mayor accompanied the recommendations with a message of support for immigrants living in the city.

The publication comes as Mamdani defends the city's immigrant protection policies against the deportation strategy of the Donald Trump administration.

What Order ICE Needs to Enter Private Spaces

🟡 #EnNoticia | The Mayor of New York explains in Spanish to migrants how to respond if ICE knocks on their doors The Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, shared this message on October 23 on his X account to guide the migrant community in the face of ICE interventions. The initiative aims to inform residents about their basic constitutional guarantees regarding privacy, silence, and due process. ✍🏻RT https://t.co/59TVsmfLZ0 — Globovisión (@globovision) October 23, 2026



One of the key points is to review the document presented by the agents before allowing them to enter a home or private area.

An administrative immigration order is not the same as a judicial one. The latter must be signed by a judge or magistrate.

In the video, Mamdani recommends asking the agents to slide the document under the door to examine it without opening.

The distinction is important: in general, ICE needs a valid judicial order or consent to enter private spaces; there are legal exceptions for emergency circumstances.