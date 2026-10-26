ICE Arrests Near Corona Schools: 40 Detained, Parents Fear Picking Up Children
Posted on 10/25/26 at 22:04
- Forty detentions have been reported in Corona.
- Families are preparing emergency caregivers.
- An authorization allows for certain school decisions.
Reports of ICE operations near schools in Corona, California, have sparked fear among parents who need to pick up their children.
N+ Univision reported about 40 detentions near Home Gardens Academy, according to activists.
Community organizations claim that some minors witnessed their parents’ arrests, increasing concern for their well-being.
The report consulted does not include confirmation from ICE of the total number of detainees or individual case details.
Activists Denounce Operations in Inland Empire
View this post on Instagram
Luz Gallegos, director of TODEC, informed Univision about reports of immigration activity in Corona, Home Gardens, Perris, and Moreno Valley.
According to the organization’s testimonies, some deployments began in the early morning, as early as 2 a.m.
TODEC also reported approximately five incidents near educational spaces during the last month, including daycare centers and universities.
These reports describe activity in the surrounding areas; the published information does not establish that agents entered the schools.
Corona Schools: Families Seek to Know Protocols
BREAKING
#Corona / #California
Targeted ICE raids continue today in Corona and surrounding IE cities https://t.co/NsdcxGDCKm
— OC Scanner (@OC_Scanner) October 23, 2026
Community organizations are seeking clarification from the school district on what procedures would be applied in the presence of federal agents.
According to information received by activists, there is a protocol for responding to approaches or potential entry into school buildings.
However, the original note does not detail its provisions or present a direct explanation from the educational authorities.
For families, knowing who can pick up the minors and how to communicate with the school is an immediate priority.
Family Plan in Case of ICE: Who Will Care for the Children
A mother told Univision that her daughter knows where to find important documents and that she should call her aunt in an emergency.
Separately, LAUSD offered a seminar in Spanish on October 23, 2026, about childcare during family absences.
Attorney Michelle Sausedo, from Public Counsel, recommended selecting a trustworthy, available, and capable adult to assume that responsibility.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: ICE detains and beats a US citizen in Texas: he was released after confirming his nationality
She also advised organizing birth certificates, passports, Social Security cards, and medical and school records to facilitate childcare.
Caregiver Authorization in California: Scope and Limits
California allows the use of a sworn caregiver authorization statement when the minor lives with that adult within the state.
The form may permit school enrollment and certain medical authorizations; its scope depends on the requirements and kinship.
It does not require notarization or judicial presentation, but it also does not grant legal custody of the child. The caregiver signs the statement.
Before using it, it is advisable to review the official instructions and seek legal guidance on the minor’s particular needs.
SOURCE: Univision