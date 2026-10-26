Forty detentions have been reported in Corona.

Families are preparing emergency caregivers.

An authorization allows for certain school decisions.

Reports of ICE operations near schools in Corona, California, have sparked fear among parents who need to pick up their children.

N+ Univision reported about 40 detentions near Home Gardens Academy, according to activists.

Community organizations claim that some minors witnessed their parents’ arrests, increasing concern for their well-being.

The report consulted does not include confirmation from ICE of the total number of detainees or individual case details.

Activists Denounce Operations in Inland Empire

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Luz Gallegos, director of TODEC, informed Univision about reports of immigration activity in Corona, Home Gardens, Perris, and Moreno Valley.

According to the organization’s testimonies, some deployments began in the early morning, as early as 2 a.m.

TODEC also reported approximately five incidents near educational spaces during the last month, including daycare centers and universities.