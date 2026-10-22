A federal court has granted final approval to the $177 million AT&T data breach settlement, resolving class-action litigation stemming from two incidents involving customer information. On October 2, 2026, Senior U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater of the Northern District of Texas approved the agreement. AT&T did not admit liability or wrongdoing.

The settlement includes two funds: $149 million for the AT&T 1 data breach and $28 million for the AT&T 2 incident.

The deadline to submit a claim was December 18, 2025. Customers who did not file by that date can no longer submit a claim under the settlement’s published terms.

Estimated payments for eligible claimants without documented losses range from $6.50 to $40, depending on the payment tier. Some reports suggest distributions could begin in late November or December, although no official payment date has been announced.

Why it matters: Millions of AT&T customers had personal information exposed in the two incidents. With the settlement approved, people who submitted claims are now looking for updates on payment amounts and distribution dates. Understanding the process can also help claimants avoid scams targeting people expecting compensation.

AT&T Data Breach Settlement: What Did the Court Approve?

The case, officially titled In re AT&T Inc. Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, was initially overseen by Judge Ada Brown, who recused herself in August 2026. Judge Fitzwater subsequently granted final approval, according to the court’s order and the official settlement website, TelecomDataSettlement.com.

The first breach, known as AT&T 1, was announced on March 30, 2024, and involved exposed customer information, including names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, account passcodes, and, in some cases, Social Security numbers. The second incident, AT&T 2, was announced on July 12, 2024, and involved records of calls and text message interactions, including phone numbers, the frequency and duration of communications, and, for a small number of customers, cell tower identifiers.

How Much Money Could You Receive From the AT&T Settlement?

For the AT&T 1 settlement, eligible customers could choose between claiming up to $5,000 in documented losses dating back to 2019 or receiving a payment based on their assigned compensation tier. Tier 1 applies to customers whose Social Security numbers were exposed, while Tier 2 covers those whose other personal information was compromised. Payments are calculated as proportional shares of the net settlement fund after administrative expenses, legal fees, and other approved costs.

For AT&T 2, eligible customers could claim up to $2,500 in documented losses or, if they qualified, receive a Tier 3 cash payment. Individuals affected by both breaches may be eligible for compensation from both settlement funds.

According to estimates included in the court’s final approval order, claimants without documented losses could receive approximately $39 to $40 under Tier 1, $7.50 to $8.10 under Tier 2, or $6.50 to $7.10 under Tier 3. These figures are estimates rather than guaranteed payouts. Final amounts depend on approved claims and settlement expenses. The court reported that approximately 4.9 million claims had been submitted as of August 24, 2026, although not all were accepted.