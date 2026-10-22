Atlanta influencer Shawty Dred faces federal charges for allegedly stealing SNAP benefits through fraudulent accounts and stolen identities

Atlanta influencer Shawty Dred has been arrested on federal SNAP fraud charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Mercedes Reshard New, 39, allegedly obtained more than $4 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, commonly known as food stamps, through a fraudulent scheme involving stolen identities.

Why it matters: SNAP benefits are intended to help low-income households purchase food. According to federal prosecutors, the alleged scheme involved the misuse of stolen identities to create fraudulent accounts and obtain benefits intended for eligible recipients.

What the Shawty Dred SNAP Fraud Indictment Alleges

Between January 2020 and July 2026, New allegedly controlled more than 350 fraudulent SNAP accounts created using stolen identities. He also allegedly arranged for Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to be mailed to several addresses throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Between April 2024 and November 2025, New allegedly used fraudulently obtained EBT cards and a point-of-sale terminal associated with his company, Shawty Dred LLC, to steal more than $660,000 in SNAP benefits.

In November 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) revoked his store’s authorization to accept SNAP benefits. Approximately two weeks later, local police arrested him for allegedly selling SNAP benefits and seized 14 EBT cards issued to other individuals.

Overall, prosecutors allege that New deceived Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) into depositing approximately $4.6 million in benefits into fraudulent accounts. About $4 million was subsequently withdrawn using EBT cards.

What Federal Charges Does Shawty Dred Face?

On October 7, 2026, a federal grand jury indicted New on 46 counts of mail fraud, 15 counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of SNAP fraud, and one count of illegal transactions with access devices. He was arrested on October 13 and placed in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending further court proceedings.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg accused New of stealing more than $4 million intended to help low-income families afford food. However, the indictment contains allegations, not findings of guilt. New is presumed innocent unless prosecutors prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

How to Protect Your EBT Card From SNAP Fraud

Avoid easily guessed PINs, such as 1111, 1234, or 9876.

Never share your EBT card number or PIN with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad whenever you enter your PIN.

Watch out for phishing scams. Do not respond to unexpected calls or text messages requesting your EBT card number or PIN, even if they appear to come from a government agency.

Change your PIN regularly, ideally at least once a month and shortly before your benefits are deposited.

Monitor your EBT account for unauthorized transactions. If you notice suspicious charges, change your PIN immediately and contact your local SNAP office.

How to report fraud: Report suspected SNAP fraud to your state’s SNAP agency. You can also submit a complaint to the USDA Office of Inspector General through its online reporting resources or by calling (202) 690-1622. Reports can be submitted anonymously.

Sources: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia (Department of Justice); USDA, how to protect SNAP benefits; USDA, how to report fraud. Data consulted on October 22, 2026.