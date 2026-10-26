This week, Bitcoin faces interest rate decisions, economic reports, and cryptocurrency company earnings. Four major central banks will announce monetary policy decisions, while Coinbase, Robinhood, and Strategy are scheduled to release quarterly results. As of Monday morning, October 26, 2026, bitcoin was trading near $80,280, while ether was around $2,324, according to CoinGecko.

On Wednesday, October 28, the Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada will announce their interest rate decisions. The European Central Bank (ECB) follows on Thursday, October 29, and the Bank of Japan is scheduled to announce its decision on Friday, October 30, in Tokyo.

Robinhood will report earnings after the market closes Tuesday, October 27, while Coinbase and Strategy are scheduled to release their results after the close Thursday, October 29.

Bitcoin fell to approximately $79,150 on Saturday, October 24, its lowest level in more than a month, according to FinancialMarkets.com.

Why it matters: Interest rates, inflation data, and earnings reports from major cryptocurrency companies can influence market sentiment. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, with prices capable of moving sharply within hours. This guide outlines the week's main events and their scheduled times without recommending any particular investment.

Bitcoin Price Today: ETF Outflows and Key Levels to Watch

Bitcoin declined to around $79,150 on Saturday, October 24, according to FinancialMarkets.com. U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded approximately $773.5 million in net outflows over two trading days: $635.6 million on October 22, the largest daily withdrawal since June, and a preliminary $137.9 million on October 23.

Coinbase's institutional research team estimates that the average purchase price for these ETF investors is approximately $81,300. On October 23, analysts warned that a sustained decline below the $80,000–$82,000 range could open the door to a further drop toward $73,000–$75,000. This represents a potential market scenario identified by analysts, not a guaranteed price movement.

Another bitcoin event to monitor this week is the expiration of approximately $10.9 billion in bitcoin options, representing 136,029 BTC, on Deribit on Friday, October 30. According to CryptoWatchDesk, the contracts account for roughly 35% of the platform's outstanding bitcoin options.

Fed, ECB, and Bank of Japan: Interest Rate Decisions This Week

According to CoinDesk, the Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision Wednesday, October 28, at 9:45 a.m. ET, with its previous policy rate at 2.25%. The Federal Reserve follows at 2:00 p.m. ET, with its previous target range at 3.75%–4.00%, and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET. On Thursday, October 29, the ECB will announce its decision at 9:15 a.m. ET, with its previous deposit rate at 2.50%, followed by President Christine Lagarde's press conference at 9:45 a.m. ET. The Bank of Japan's decision is scheduled for Friday, October 30, in Tokyo, although the exact announcement time has not been confirmed. Its previous policy rate was 1.25%.

Vugar Usi Zade, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, told CoinDesk that traders are paying more attention to what Warsh may say about the Federal Reserve's December meeting than to the upcoming rate decision itself. He argued that market expectations already reflect unchanged rates, making such an outcome less likely to trigger a major positive reaction. To understand the Fed's upcoming decision and its potential impact on household finances, read our guide to this week's Federal Reserve announcement.