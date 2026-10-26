Bitcoin This Week: Fed Decision, Coinbase Earnings and Key Dates to Watch
Posted on 10/26/26 at 16:00
This week, Bitcoin faces interest rate decisions, economic reports, and cryptocurrency company earnings. Four major central banks will announce monetary policy decisions, while Coinbase, Robinhood, and Strategy are scheduled to release quarterly results. As of Monday morning, October 26, 2026, bitcoin was trading near $80,280, while ether was around $2,324, according to CoinGecko.
- On Wednesday, October 28, the Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada will announce their interest rate decisions. The European Central Bank (ECB) follows on Thursday, October 29, and the Bank of Japan is scheduled to announce its decision on Friday, October 30, in Tokyo.
- Robinhood will report earnings after the market closes Tuesday, October 27, while Coinbase and Strategy are scheduled to release their results after the close Thursday, October 29.
- Bitcoin fell to approximately $79,150 on Saturday, October 24, its lowest level in more than a month, according to FinancialMarkets.com.
Why it matters: Interest rates, inflation data, and earnings reports from major cryptocurrency companies can influence market sentiment. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, with prices capable of moving sharply within hours. This guide outlines the week's main events and their scheduled times without recommending any particular investment.
Bitcoin Price Today: ETF Outflows and Key Levels to Watch
Bitcoin declined to around $79,150 on Saturday, October 24, according to FinancialMarkets.com. U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded approximately $773.5 million in net outflows over two trading days: $635.6 million on October 22, the largest daily withdrawal since June, and a preliminary $137.9 million on October 23.
Coinbase's institutional research team estimates that the average purchase price for these ETF investors is approximately $81,300. On October 23, analysts warned that a sustained decline below the $80,000–$82,000 range could open the door to a further drop toward $73,000–$75,000. This represents a potential market scenario identified by analysts, not a guaranteed price movement.
Another bitcoin event to monitor this week is the expiration of approximately $10.9 billion in bitcoin options, representing 136,029 BTC, on Deribit on Friday, October 30. According to CryptoWatchDesk, the contracts account for roughly 35% of the platform's outstanding bitcoin options.
Fed, ECB, and Bank of Japan: Interest Rate Decisions This Week
According to CoinDesk, the Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision Wednesday, October 28, at 9:45 a.m. ET, with its previous policy rate at 2.25%. The Federal Reserve follows at 2:00 p.m. ET, with its previous target range at 3.75%–4.00%, and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET. On Thursday, October 29, the ECB will announce its decision at 9:15 a.m. ET, with its previous deposit rate at 2.50%, followed by President Christine Lagarde's press conference at 9:45 a.m. ET. The Bank of Japan's decision is scheduled for Friday, October 30, in Tokyo, although the exact announcement time has not been confirmed. Its previous policy rate was 1.25%.
Vugar Usi Zade, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, told CoinDesk that traders are paying more attention to what Warsh may say about the Federal Reserve's December meeting than to the upcoming rate decision itself. He argued that market expectations already reflect unchanged rates, making such an outcome less likely to trigger a major positive reaction. To understand the Fed's upcoming decision and its potential impact on household finances, read our guide to this week's Federal Reserve announcement.
Several important U.S. economic reports are also scheduled, according to CoinDesk. On Tuesday, October 27, the government will release September durable goods orders and new home sales data. On Thursday, October 29, at 8:30 a.m. ET, investors will receive the advance estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), with annualized growth expected at 3.2%, compared with the previous 2.2% reading. September's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report is also scheduled, following previous annual readings of 3.4% for headline inflation and 3.0% for core inflation. The Employment Cost Index will be released Friday, October 30.
Bitcoin This Week: Economic and Earnings Calendar
|Day
|What's Happening
|Time (ET)
|Tuesday, October 27
|
|
|Tuesday, October 27
|Robinhood earnings
|
|Wednesday, October 28
|Bank of Canada
|9:45 a.m.
|Wednesday, October 28
|Fed decision; Warsh press conference at 2:30 p.m.
|2:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, October 28
|Strategy special shareholders' meeting
|During the day
|Thursday, October 29
|
|8:30 a.m.
|Thursday, October 29
|ECB; Lagarde press conference at 9:45 a.m.
|9:15 a.m.
|Thursday, October 29
|Coinbase and Strategy earnings
|
|Thursday, October 29
|Bank of Japan (Friday, October 30, in Tokyo)
|11:00 p.m.
|Friday, October 30
|Employment cost index; bitcoin options expiration on Deribit
|During the day
Coinbase, Robinhood, and Strategy Earnings: What to Expect
According to CoinDesk, Galaxy Digital, PayPal, and SoFi are scheduled to report quarterly results before the market opens Tuesday, October 27, while Robinhood will report after the close. On Thursday, October 29, Mastercard will report before the opening bell, followed by Coinbase and Strategy after U.S. markets close.
Coinbase shares closed Friday, October 23, at $164.45, while Strategy ended the session at $146.01, according to FinancialMarkets.com. Strategy, one of the world's largest corporate holders of bitcoin, reported purchasing another 267 BTC on October 19 and has a special shareholders' meeting scheduled for Wednesday, October 28. Meanwhile, Coinbase's upcoming earnings cover a quarter that ended before October's cryptocurrency sell-off, meaning investors will also be watching for management's comments on more recent trading activity.
What Bitcoin Investors Should Know This Week
- Protect essential savings: Avoid investing money needed for rent, monthly bills, or emergencies.
- Expect volatility: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can experience significant price swings within hours.
- Watch for scams: Be cautious of investment offers promising guaranteed returns.
- Review platform security: If you use Coinbase, Robinhood, or another trading platform, check its fees and enable two-factor authentication.
- Follow the economic calendar: Major announcements can coincide with increased market activity and volatility.
The following week, on Tuesday, November 3, the United States will hold its midterm elections. This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.
Sources: CoinDesk, Crypto Week Ahead; CoinGecko (prices); FinancialMarkets.com; CryptoWatchDesk; Federal Reserve, October calendar. Data consulted on October 26, 2026.