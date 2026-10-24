This is MundoNow’s weekly money summary for the week of Saturday, October 17, to Friday, October 23, 2026. Regular gasoline prices fell slightly, but diesel prices continued to rise. The dollar closed higher in both Mexico and Colombia. The IRS announced automatic refunds for families who adopted, and Social Security has a date set for its next payment.

Why it matters: fuel prices impact any household’s budget and increase the cost of transporting goods. The exchange rate determines how much money families who receive remittances get. And IRS and Social Security notifications mark important dates and procedures to keep in mind.

Gasoline and Diesel

According to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) bulletin on October 20, with prices as of Monday, October 19, the average price of regular gasoline was $4.284 per gallon in the country. This is 4.7 cents less than on Monday, October 12 ($4.331), but still much higher than a year ago, when it was around $3.019.

Diesel prices went in the opposite direction: $6.276 per gallon, 9.7 cents more than on October 12 ($6.179). A year ago, it was around $3.620.

Here’s how regular gasoline prices stood in five states on October 19:

California: $6.031 (7.3 cents less)

$6.031 (7.3 cents less) Texas: $3.704 (7.5 cents less)

$3.704 (7.5 cents less) Florida: $3.981 (almost no change)

$3.981 (almost no change) New York: $4.313 (4.0 cents less)

$4.313 (4.0 cents less) Ohio: $4.049 (17.9 cents more)

In the West Coast, the average was $5.557 per gallon. The next EIA bulletin will be released on October 27.

Dollar in Mexico and Colombia

Mexico. The FIX exchange rate published by Banxico was set at 18.4930 pesos per dollar on Friday, October 16. This was its evolution during the week: