The SSI (Supplemental Security Income) payment for November arrives on Friday, October 30, because November 1 falls on a Sunday. SSI is a monthly payment for people with disabilities, blindness, or age 65 or older who have limited or no income and resources.

Why it matters: this is not an extra payment or bonus, but rather the November money arriving early. There will be no other SSI deposit in November, so this payment must last for the entire month.

How Much You Can Receive

In 2026, the maximum federal SSI payment is $994 per month for an eligible individual and $1,491 for an eligible couple. The October 30 payment uses these amounts.

The monthly amount is reduced by subtracting countable income for the month. Additionally, some states add a supplement to SSI.

With the 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027, the maximum federal amount will increase to $1,029 per month for an individual and $1,544 for a couple. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), increased SSI payments will begin on December 31, 2026, and will affect about 7.3 million beneficiaries.

Upcoming Dates

Friday, October 30: November SSI payment.

November SSI payment. Tuesday, November 3: Social Security for those who started receiving it before May 1997 or receive both Social Security and SSI.

Social Security for those who started receiving it before May 1997 or receive both Social Security and SSI. Tuesday, November 10: Social Security for those born between the 1st and 10th of the month.

Social Security for those born between the 1st and 10th of the month. Wednesday, November 18: Social Security for those born between the 11th and 20th.

Social Security for those born between the 11th and 20th. Wednesday, November 25: Social Security for those born between the 21st and 31st.

Social Security for those born between the 21st and 31st. Tuesday, December 1: December SSI payment.

December SSI payment. Thursday, December 31: January 2027 SSI payment, the first with the increase.

What You Can Do