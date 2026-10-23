The measure aims to reduce mortgage expenses and facilitate the construction of prefabricated homes, but its benefits will depend on how federal agencies apply the new instructions.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday, October 22, to reduce housing costs in the United States, according to POLITICO.

Why it matters: The measure comes less than two weeks before the midterm elections, when housing prices and mortgages are a concern for many voters.

Trump Signs Executive Order to Make Housing More Affordable

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday designed to bring down housing costs, addressing voters’ affordability concerns less than two weeks before the midterm elections. https://t.co/IlmXW041SW — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 23, 2026

The order instructs several federal agencies to review mechanisms that increase housing financing costs and hinder access to property. One of the main changes corresponds to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which oversees fundamental institutions in the U.S. mortgage market. The FHFA must develop a pilot program to proactively cancel mortgage insurance for certain homeowners with government-backed loans.

The fact: The cancellation would be aimed at eligible borrowers. It does not mean that all homeowners will automatically stop paying this insurance.

Mortgage insurance protects the lender from certain defaults. Its cost can represent a significant additional expense for families. The agency must also expand a program that allows the use of less expensive alternatives to title insurance to access certain mortgages.

Veterans and Rural Buyers, Among Possible Beneficiaries