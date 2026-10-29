Former Trump official Katie Zacharia claims that her interviews on Fox News may have cost her her job, although she acknowledges that she cannot prove it. Katie Zacharia, who held a press secretary position at the White House for just five days, blamed the media and the political atmosphere in Washington for her departure from the Trump administration, according to statements reported by USA TODAY.

Why it matters: Zacharia suggests that her appearances on programs popular with conservative audiences may have hastened her departure, but she does not present evidence that they were the cause of her resignation.

Katie Zacharia Points to 'Hannity' as Reason for Her Departure

Katie Zacharia on why her tenure as Press Secretary didn’t work out: The media does not like outsiders and would not let me do my job https://t.co/rZQMhIEg0k — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 28, 2026

During an interview with Rob Finnerty on Newsmax on October 27, Zacharia stated that she would probably have kept her job if she had not appeared on two Fox News programs. She was referring to her appearances on Hannity, hosted by Sean Hannity, and Fox & Friends, which took place shortly before she announced her departure from the White House.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Trump jokes about $5,000 checks

The fact: Zacharia remained in the position for five days and resigned after a tense press conference on October 13.

When Finnerty asked her if she would still be working for Trump if she had not given those interviews, she replied that it was very likely, although she admitted that she could not know for certain. The former official also stated that Hannity's attitude surprised her, especially since she considered them to have a friendly relationship after several television appearances.

"I was not prepared for the hostility I received," Zacharia said describing the host's interrogation.