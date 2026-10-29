Katie Zacharia Blames ‘Hannity’ and Media for Her Departure from the White House
Posted on 10/29/26 at 10:00
Former Trump official Katie Zacharia claims that her interviews on Fox News may have cost her her job, although she acknowledges that she cannot prove it. Katie Zacharia, who held a press secretary position at the White House for just five days, blamed the media and the political atmosphere in Washington for her departure from the Trump administration, according to statements reported by USA TODAY.
Why it matters: Zacharia suggests that her appearances on programs popular with conservative audiences may have hastened her departure, but she does not present evidence that they were the cause of her resignation.
Katie Zacharia Points to 'Hannity' as Reason for Her Departure
Katie Zacharia on why her tenure as Press Secretary didn’t work out:
The media does not like outsiders and would not let me do my job https://t.co/rZQMhIEg0k
— FactPost (@factpostnews) October 28, 2026
During an interview with Rob Finnerty on Newsmax on October 27, Zacharia stated that she would probably have kept her job if she had not appeared on two Fox News programs. She was referring to her appearances on Hannity, hosted by Sean Hannity, and Fox & Friends, which took place shortly before she announced her departure from the White House.
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The fact: Zacharia remained in the position for five days and resigned after a tense press conference on October 13.
When Finnerty asked her if she would still be working for Trump if she had not given those interviews, she replied that it was very likely, although she admitted that she could not know for certain. The former official also stated that Hannity's attitude surprised her, especially since she considered them to have a friendly relationship after several television appearances.
"I was not prepared for the hostility I received," Zacharia said describing the host's interrogation.
The Media and Washington Under Fire from Zacharia
"Katie Zacharia blames ‘Hannity’ appearance, the media for firing." (via @USATODAY) https://t.co/cMXPlBCQ0U
— Dan Nowicki (@dannowicki) October 29, 2026
The former official argued that the pressure from the media and the political environment in Washington prevented her from focusing on communicating Trump's achievements.
"Listen, the media does not like outsiders, and neither does Washington, D.C.," she said during the interview.
Her version: Zacharia claims that external pressures made it too difficult for her to fulfill her role as press secretary.
However, her departure was also preceded by questions about her professional credentials, after allegations surfaced that she had presented herself as a lawyer. This background introduces an important difference: Zacharia attributes her departure to media pressure, but it has not been proven that her interviews were the decisive factor.
Katie Zacharia Would Work for Trump Again
Despite her brief experience at the White House, Zacharia stated that she maintains her support for the president and would accept another position if he offered it to her.
What changes: Her departure does not represent a public break with Trump, whom she continues to defend and praise.
Although she did not express a special interest in regaining her former position, she left open the possibility of returning to the administration in another role. She also expressed her support for Maria Bartiromo, known for her work on Fox, as a possible successor.
Zacharia confirmed that she has another professional opportunity in prospect, but avoided specifying its characteristics or when it might materialize. For now, a central question remains unresolved: whether the television interviews actually influenced her departure or if there were other decisive factors within the White House.