Filling a 15-gallon tank costs $91 in San Luis Obispo, CA, vs $48 in Fayetteville, NC, a $43 difference.

Drop: California is home to the 10 most expensive metropolitan areas for buying gas. North Carolina has eight of the 10 most affordable areas, with some cities seeing annual increases of over 50%. Why it matters: Filling a 15-gallon tank costs approximately $91 in San Luis Obispo, California, compared to $48 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. For those who rely on their cars for work, taking their kids to school, or making deliveries, that difference is repeated every time they visit the gas station. Gas prices are falling in much of the United States, but that relief has yet to return drivers to what they paid a year ago. An analysis by seobacklinks.com, based on AAA prices from November 4, 2026, found annual increases in the 474 metropolitan areas examined. The Essentials San Luis Obispo tops the list , with regular gas at $6.06 per gallon; Bakersfield follows with $6.04.

, with regular gas at $6.06 per gallon; Bakersfield follows with $6.04. Fayetteville and Goldsboro, in North Carolina, are the most affordable , both with $3.20 per gallon.

, both with $3.20 per gallon. 338 of the 474 areas analyzed have prices at least $1 per gallon higher than last year.

have prices at least $1 per gallon higher than last year. There is recent relief: 468 areas have lower prices than a week ago, and 436 show a decrease from the previous month. California Dominates the Highest Prices The San Luis Obispo–Atascadero–Paso Robles area, on California’s central coast, has an average of $6.06 per gallon, compared to $4.92 a year ago. Bakersfield is the only other area on the list that exceeds $6. The figures match, when rounded to the cent, the averages published by AAA. gasprices.aaa.com The top 10 spots are in California. For drivers in Los Angeles, San Diego, and other communities in the state, the recent decrease still leaves a considerably higher bill than last year. Rank California Metropolitan Area Current Price Last Year 1 San Luis Obispo–Atascadero–Paso Robles $6.06 $4.92 2 Bakersfield $6.04 $4.59 3 Santa Rosa $5.98 $4.73 4 Santa Barbara–Santa Maria–Lompoc $5.98 $4.70 5 Salinas $5.98 $4.69 6 San Diego $5.97 $4.85 7 Los Angeles–Long Beach $5.94 $4.78 8 San Francisco $5.91 $4.67 9 Santa Cruz–Watsonville $5.90 $4.65 10 Ventura $5.89 $4.81

Prices per gallon of regular gasoline. Source: analysis by seobacklinks.com using AAA data. North Carolina and South Texas Offer the Lowest Prices At the other end of the spectrum are Fayetteville and Goldsboro, both with an average of $3.20 per gallon. North Carolina is home to eight of the 10 most affordable areas in the analysis; the other two are in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas. That doesn’t mean their residents are paying less than before. In McAllen–Edinburg–Mission, for example, the average went from $2.52 to $3.34 per gallon: about $12.30 more for every 15-gallon tank, using rounded prices. AAA’s values support that comparison. gasprices.aaa.com Rank Metropolitan Area Current Price Last Year 1 Fayetteville, North Carolina $3.20 $2.81 2 Goldsboro, North Carolina $3.20 $2.82 3 Rocky Mount, North Carolina $3.24 $2.79 4 Wilmington, North Carolina $3.25 $2.84 5 Hickory–Lenoir–Morganton, North Carolina $3.27 $2.72 6 Jacksonville, North Carolina $3.29 $2.83 7 Winston-Salem, North Carolina $3.31 $2.83 8 New Bern, North Carolina $3.32 $2.76 9 McAllen–Edinburg–Mission, Texas $3.34 $2.52 10 Brownsville–Harlingen, Texas $3.36 $2.54 Prices per gallon of regular gasoline. Source: analysis by seobacklinks.com using AAA data. The Largest Increases Are in Previously Affordable Areas Having the most expensive gas and experiencing the largest increase are two different things. California dominates the first group, but Wisconsin is home to five of the 10 largest annual percentage increases in the analysis. The largest corresponds to Janesville–Beloit, where the price went from $2.71 to $4.30 per gallon, an increase of nearly 59%. For a 15-gallon tank, that’s about $24 more than last year. AAA’s values match those rounded prices. gasprices.aaa.com Metropolitan Area Last Year Current Price Annual Increase Janesville–Beloit, Wisconsin $2.71 $4.30 59% Durango, Colorado $2.89 $4.57 58% Casper, Wyoming $2.55 $4.02 58% Amarillo, Texas $2.48 $3.89 57% Kearney, Nebraska $2.81 $4.34 55% Lubbock, Texas $2.45 $3.75 53% Wausau, Wisconsin $2.77 $4.24 53% Superior, Wisconsin $2.72 $4.16 53% Sheboygan, Wisconsin $2.73 $4.15 52% Oshkosh, Wisconsin $2.72 $4.14 52%

Percentages reported by the source, calculated with unrounded prices. Across the states, the analysis identifies Illinois as the state with the largest increase in dollars, from $3.23 to $4.64 per gallon: $1.41 more, equivalent to about 44%. Wisconsin records the largest state-level percentage increase, nearly 50%, from $2.77 to $4.15. Gas Prices Are Falling, but the Wallet Still Feels the Increase As MundoNow reported in its coverage of the fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices, the recent trend points to a decrease. However, a weekly decrease and an annual increase can occur at the same time. According to the analysis of the 474 areas, regular gas costs less than a week ago in 468 areas, and less than a month ago in 436 areas. Still, all maintain prices higher than last year, and 23 record increases of at least 50%. Oliver Weston, identified in the provided material as the founder of seobacklinks.com, noted that some of the largest jumps occurred in markets that previously had affordable gas, such as Janesville, Casper, and Amarillo. His observation summarizes the contrast: recent relief comes after increases that still weigh on the family budget. Outside of California, There Are Also Prices Above $5 The analysis places the five metropolitan areas of Hawaii among the most expensive after California, led by Lihue, on Kauai, with $5.85 per gallon. Outside of those two states, notable areas include Seattle–Bellevue–Everett, with $5.32; Reno, with $5.31; and Las Vegas, with $5.28. In the city of Chicago, regular gas averages $5.06. Diesel Adds Another Pressure