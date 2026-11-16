If you saw Ethereum in the red on Sunday, November 15, you weren’t alone. Note one detail: Ethereum is the network, and ether (ETH) is the cryptocurrency used within it. What fell was the price of ether. At 7:38 a.m. ET on November 15, in the Coinbase Exchange, the ETH-USD pair marked $1,829.11, compared to $1,898.32 at the start of the 24-hour window. That’s a drop of approximately 3.65%.

What exactly happened to the price of ether?

Infographic: MundoNow. Source: Coinbase Exchange. 24-hour window; query on November 15, 2026, at 7:38 a.m. ET. It’s not a daily close.

According to Coinbase Exchange data, in those 24 hours, ether reached a maximum of $1,898.53, almost equal to the opening, and a minimum of $1,709.48. That is, it fell sharply during the window and, at the time of the query, was above that floor, although far from where it started.

An important clarification: this figure comes from a single market and a 24-hour window. It’s not a daily close or the price of the entire market. Additionally, it’s a snapshot from 7:38 a.m. ET on November 15. When you read this, the price may be different, and nothing guarantees that it will rise or continue to fall.

What does the Fed have to do with it?

According to a Dmarketforces report on November 15, there was a generalized sale in cryptocurrencies, and ether fell more than bitcoin. The medium relates that pressure to three factors: expectations of new Fed rate hikes, reported outflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and the liquidation of buying positions.

Is it proven that rates caused the drop? No. It’s the context that report raises. What is documented is that Susan Collins, from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said on October 13, 2026, that she expected it would be appropriate to raise rates somewhat more before the end of the year, always based on the data. It was an October stance: not a November 15 statement or a decision by the Fed’s monetary policy committee.

Who loses and who might see something different in a drop like this?

Those who already have ether. They see their investment worth less in the short term. For those who need that money soon, volatility is a real risk: the price can move a lot in a few hours, as shown by the range of this window.