Millions of US families face financial strain as inflation, mortgage rates, and interest rates continue to rise.

Downward Trend: Food, housing, and service prices continue to rise as mortgages surpass 7% and Treasury bonds forecast more pressure on credit costs. November 16, 2026 | Economy and Finance Why it Matters: For millions of families in the United States, especially those living paycheck to paycheck, the economic problem is no longer just about how much it costs to fill a grocery cart. It’s also about how much it costs to finance a home, buy a car, pay credit card bills, and maintain a family budget that seems to stretch less and less each month. The Essentials Inflation rose 0.4% in October , above the 0.3% expected by economists.

, above the 0.3% expected by economists. 30-year mortgages average 7.11% , compared to 6.24% a year ago, according to Freddie Mac.

, compared to 6.24% a year ago, according to Freddie Mac. The 10-year Treasury bond reached 5.15% on November 13 , a significant indicator of future credit costs.

, a significant indicator of future credit costs. The Federal Reserve maintains its reference rate between 3.75% and 4.00%, while markets anticipate the possibility of another increase in December. Prices Continue to Rise, Although More Slowly The latest inflation report from the Department of Labor confirmed what many families experience when paying their bills: the pressure on their wallets continues. Consumer prices increased 0.4% in October, after rising 0.6% in September. Although the monthly pace slowed, the result exceeded expectations and moved away from the possibility of quick relief. Annual inflation had reached 3.7% in September. The government did not release an official annual comparison for October because the 2025 federal shutdown prevented the collection of necessary data for that month.

According to Reuters and The Washington Post, food, electricity, and various essential services continue to pressure budgets. Food prices recorded their largest monthly increase since April. The difference is important: a decrease in inflation does not necessarily mean that prices are going down. It means that, overall, they are increasing at a slower pace. Buying a Home Remains a Challenge Mortgage rates recorded four consecutive weeks of declines, but still remain at levels that make buying a home difficult. According to Freddie Mac, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell from 7.18% to 7.11% during the week ending November 12. However, a year ago it was 6.24%. The difference may seem small, but it has significant consequences for a family trying to buy their first home. For example, financing $400,000 over 30 years with a 7.11% rate represents an approximate monthly payment of $2,690, just in principal and interest. With a 6.24% rate, that payment would be around $2,460. That’s approximately $230 extra per month, or $2,760 per year, not including property taxes, insurance, maintenance, or possible association fees. For many buyers, that difference determines whether they can qualify for a mortgage or if they must continue renting. The Concerning Signal Comes from the 10-Year Bond