Is the Drop in U.S. Wine Consumption a Sign of Recession?
Posted on 11/16/26 at 16:00
You may have read that wine consumption in the United States is on the decline. Is this a sign of recession? The short answer: not necessarily. It’s an interesting fact about consumer habits, but one product alone is not enough to indicate that the entire economy is sinking. Let’s break it down.
What happened to wine consumption exactly?
Analysis firm IWSR released its figures for 2025 in May 2026. Note the year: these are not 2026 numbers. According to IWSR, total alcohol consumption in the US, measured by volume, decreased by 5%. By category, wine fell 6%, beer also fell 6%, and spirits fell 4%.
An important clarification: IWSR’s figure refers to volume consumption, meaning how much was consumed. This does not mean that the sector’s revenue decreased by 6% or that 6% of consumers stopped drinking.
Why is wine consumption decreasing?
Marten Lodewijks, president and CEO of IWSR, points to affordability: according to him, pricing issues are forcing consumers to cut back on discretionary spending. The study indicates that the number of people drinking did not change, but many are drinking less frequently and having fewer drinks per occasion. IWSR also mentions the trend towards moderation.
Note the nuance: these are explanations from IWSR and its CEO. The consumption figures do not reveal why each person is drinking less. Some people may be moderating by choice, and that’s perfectly valid.
The idea of rent and interest payments
An analysis by Benzinga, dated November 10, 2026, and later translated into Spanish, presents the thesis of analyst Alan Longbon. His argument: rent and debt interest payments are commitments that are paid first, and expenses like wine are the first to be cut when money is tight.
This sounds logical, doesn’t it? But it’s his interpretation. It’s not a proven causal relationship or an official economic indicator.
So, how do we know if there’s a recession?
Here, it’s useful to look at how the NBER (National Bureau of Economic Research) defines it, as the entity that dates economic cycles in the country. According to their explanation, a recession involves a significant decline in economic activity, widespread across the economy, and lasting more than a few months.
To make this determination, the committee considers, among other things, the following indicators:
- real personal income, excluding transfers;
- payroll employment and household survey employment;
- real consumption;
- manufacturing and trade sales, adjusted for prices;
- industrial production.
A single sector is not enough. So, this data does not confirm a current recession, but it also does not guarantee that there won’t be one in the future.
Who gains and who loses?
For many families, cutting back on non-essential expenses can alleviate budget pressure, whether it’s wine or something else. And moderation is a personal decision: it’s not about recommending alcohol or presenting it as healthy.
For wineries, distributors, and restaurants, however, a decrease in volume consumption can be a challenge.
What can you look at?
Rather than focusing on a single glass, look at the bigger picture: your family budget, job stability, how much you have for essentials, and what the real consumption and employment indicators are saying. Ask yourself: what fixed expenses do I have and how much margin do I have each month?
If you want to organize your finances calmly, MundoNow has two previously published guides that may help: how to prepare for a recession with money and savings and the economic risks of 2026 and how to protect family finances. These are previous notes, so always check the most recent figures. A single data point doesn’t tell the whole story; many data points together do.
Sources: Benzinga, analysis from November 10 reproduced in full by TradingView; IWSR, 2025 results published in May 2026; NBER, criteria for dating economic cycles. Data consulted on November 15, 2026.