You may have read that wine consumption in the United States is on the decline. Is this a sign of recession? The short answer: not necessarily. It’s an interesting fact about consumer habits, but one product alone is not enough to indicate that the entire economy is sinking. Let’s break it down.

What happened to wine consumption exactly?

Analysis firm IWSR released its figures for 2025 in May 2026. Note the year: these are not 2026 numbers. According to IWSR, total alcohol consumption in the US, measured by volume, decreased by 5%. By category, wine fell 6%, beer also fell 6%, and spirits fell 4%.

An important clarification: IWSR’s figure refers to volume consumption, meaning how much was consumed. This does not mean that the sector’s revenue decreased by 6% or that 6% of consumers stopped drinking.

Why is wine consumption decreasing?

Marten Lodewijks, president and CEO of IWSR, points to affordability: according to him, pricing issues are forcing consumers to cut back on discretionary spending. The study indicates that the number of people drinking did not change, but many are drinking less frequently and having fewer drinks per occasion. IWSR also mentions the trend towards moderation.

Note the nuance: these are explanations from IWSR and its CEO. The consumption figures do not reveal why each person is drinking less. Some people may be moderating by choice, and that’s perfectly valid.

The idea of rent and interest payments

An analysis by Benzinga, dated November 10, 2026, and later translated into Spanish, presents the thesis of analyst Alan Longbon. His argument: rent and debt interest payments are commitments that are paid first, and expenses like wine are the first to be cut when money is tight.

This sounds logical, doesn’t it? But it’s his interpretation. It’s not a proven causal relationship or an official economic indicator.