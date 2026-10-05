Between October 5 and 11, there are no Social Security payments, but key money dates are approaching: the Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its last meeting, Mexico announces its September inflation rate, and the countdown begins for the 2027 COLA announcement and the IRS deadline.

Why it matters: knowing what’s coming helps you plan your expenses and avoid missing deadlines or opportunities.

Social Security and SSI: no payments this week

The next Social Security deposit arrives on Wednesday, October 14, for those born between January 1 and 10. The following deposits will be on Wednesday, October 21 (born between November 11 and 20) and Wednesday, October 28 (born between November 21 and 31), according to the Social Security Administration (SSA) calendar.

The next SSI payment will be on Friday, October 30. It corresponds to November and is being paid early because November 1 falls on a Sunday, so it’s not an extra payment.

SNAP: deposits according to your state

October deposits are still being made according to each state’s calendar, with the new amounts that took effect on October 1: up to $1,023 per month for a family of four and $306 for one person in the 48 continental states and Washington D.C., according to the Department of Agriculture (USDA). Check your state’s website to see what day you’re scheduled to receive your deposit.

Wednesday, October 7: Fed minutes