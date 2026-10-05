Your Money This Week: Fed Minutes, Mexico Inflation, and COLA Countdown
Posted on 10/05/26 at 09:24
Between October 5 and 11, there are no Social Security payments, but key money dates are approaching: the Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its last meeting, Mexico announces its September inflation rate, and the countdown begins for the 2027 COLA announcement and the IRS deadline.
Why it matters: knowing what’s coming helps you plan your expenses and avoid missing deadlines or opportunities.
Social Security and SSI: no payments this week
The next Social Security deposit arrives on Wednesday, October 14, for those born between January 1 and 10. The following deposits will be on Wednesday, October 21 (born between November 11 and 20) and Wednesday, October 28 (born between November 21 and 31), according to the Social Security Administration (SSA) calendar.
The next SSI payment will be on Friday, October 30. It corresponds to November and is being paid early because November 1 falls on a Sunday, so it’s not an extra payment.
SNAP: deposits according to your state
October deposits are still being made according to each state’s calendar, with the new amounts that took effect on October 1: up to $1,023 per month for a family of four and $306 for one person in the 48 continental states and Washington D.C., according to the Department of Agriculture (USDA). Check your state’s website to see what day you’re scheduled to receive your deposit.
Wednesday, October 7: Fed minutes
At 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, the Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its September 15-16 meeting, in which it raised its benchmark interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%. The document shows how concerned committee members are about inflation and whether they see more rate hikes coming.
This matters because that rate influences what you pay for credit cards, car loans, and mortgages. The Fed’s next decision will be on Wednesday, October 28.
Thursday, October 8: Mexico inflation and Bank of Mexico minutes
- The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) releases September’s inflation rate. In the first half of the month, the annual inflation rate was 3.42%.
- The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) releases the minutes of its September 24 decision, with the reasons behind its stance on interest rates.
Both pieces of data can affect the Mexican peso and, with it, the value of the dollars you send to Mexico.
And the following week: COLA, IRS, and Medicare
- Monday, October 12: federal holiday (Columbus Day). There will be no regular mail delivery, and many banks will be closed.
- Wednesday, October 14: the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases September’s inflation rate, the last piece of data needed to calculate the 2027 Social Security COLA. This day also marks a Social Security payment.
- Thursday, October 15: the deadline to file your 2025 tax return if you requested an extension from the IRS. In some areas affected by natural disasters, the IRS has moved this deadline; check if your county is included.
- Thursday, October 15: Medicare’s open enrollment period begins, lasting until December 7.
Ongoing opportunities
- The FAFSA 2027-28 is now accepting applications for federal university aid.
- You can check your free credit report every week.
- Open enrollment for Obamacare 2027 begins on November 1.
Sources: Social Security Administration (SSA); Department of Agriculture (USDA); Federal Reserve; INEGI; Bank of Mexico; Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS); Internal Revenue Service (IRS); Medicare.gov. Data consulted on October 3, 2026.