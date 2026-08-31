U.S. Forces Sink “Floating Gas Station” Linked to Los Choneros Near Ecuador

U.S. sinks criminal vessel

Los Choneros lose supply chain

Operation occurred near Ecuador

The United States and Ecuadorian authorities intercepted and sank a vessel that allegedly served as a supply point for boats linked to Los Choneros.

The operation took place on Friday in international waters near Ecuador and targeted a ship that, according to Southern Command, supplied fuel to vessels used to transport drugs.

U.S. personnel deployed from the USS San Antonio boarded the vessel and detained its occupants before proceeding to destroy it, according to official information.

Southern Command assured that the action represented a blow to the infrastructure that allows maritime routes used by criminal organizations in the hemisphere to remain operational.

U.S. Sinks Vessel Linked to Los Choneros in Ecuador

Los Choneros are considered one of the most important and oldest criminal organizations in Ecuador, with a presence inside and outside the country’s prisons.

The administration of President Donald Trump accuses the Ecuadorian group of maintaining ties with Mexican cartels involved in drug trafficking to the United States.