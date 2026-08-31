U.S. Forces Sink “Floating Gas Station” Linked to Los Choneros Near Ecuador
Posted on08/31/26 at 01:08
- U.S. sinks criminal vessel
- Los Choneros lose supply chain
- Operation occurred near Ecuador
The United States and Ecuadorian authorities intercepted and sank a vessel that allegedly served as a supply point for boats linked to Los Choneros.
The operation took place on Friday in international waters near Ecuador and targeted a ship that, according to Southern Command, supplied fuel to vessels used to transport drugs.
U.S. personnel deployed from the USS San Antonio boarded the vessel and detained its occupants before proceeding to destroy it, according to official information.
Southern Command assured that the action represented a blow to the infrastructure that allows maritime routes used by criminal organizations in the hemisphere to remain operational.
U.S. Sinks Vessel Linked to Los Choneros in Ecuador
Los Choneros are considered one of the most important and oldest criminal organizations in Ecuador, with a presence inside and outside the country’s prisons.
The administration of President Donald Trump accuses the Ecuadorian group of maintaining ties with Mexican cartels involved in drug trafficking to the United States.
The operation is relevant because it was not directed solely against a boat that allegedly transported narcotics, but against a piece of the infrastructure used to keep those vessels operational.
Eliminating a floating fuel station could make prolonged displacements more difficult and force criminal organizations to modify part of their maritime operations.
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Destruction of the Manabita ship ‘Los Tres Hermanos’ | These are the versions and images:
-According to testimony from the crew of the mother ship ‘Los Tres Hermanos’, which was destroyed, at around 8:00 a.m. on August 28, 2026, about forty miles off the coast of #Manta,… pic.twitter.com/jKGfUC5fU0
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Southern Command reported that personnel deployed on the USS San Antonio located and boarded the vessel with the collaboration of Ecuadorian authorities.
During the intervention, the people on board were detained. Subsequently, the involved forces proceeded to sink the ship in a controlled manner.
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A video released by Southern Command itself shows part of the operation and the destruction of the vessel after its occupants were removed.
Washington described the action as a direct attack on the logistical chain that sustains the operations of drug-trafficking organizations in the Western Hemisphere.
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U.S. INTERCEPTS AND SINKS VESSEL LINKED TO LOS CHONEROS IN THE PACIFIC
U.S. forces, in coordination with Ecuador, intercepted a vessel that operated as a floating supply station to support drug trafficking operations…
— News On Demand (@OnDemand_News) August 29, 2026
The intervention near Ecuador adds to a broader U.S. campaign to pursue vessels and structures related to international drug trafficking.
The previous Tuesday, the U.S. Navy attacked another vessel in the Caribbean that, according to authorities, participated in narcotics smuggling activities.
Four people died during that action, bringing the number of reported deaths in U.S. operations developed in international waters within this campaign to 219.
The offensive now focuses not only on those who transport the drugs but also on the maritime infrastructure that allows criminal organizations to extend their routes and keep their vessels operational.
Sources: Efe, RPP Noticias.