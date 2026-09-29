Death Penalty in the US: Florida Plans 16th Execution as Tennessee Prepares Historic Case

Two executions scheduled on consecutive days are putting the focus on the death penalty: Florida is approaching a record, while Tennessee is facing a historic case.

Florida is set to execute 77-year-old Curtis Wilkie Beasley on Tuesday, while Tennessee is preparing to execute Christa Pike on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Beasley would be the 16th inmate executed by Florida this year, while Pike would be the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years.

Florida Nears Its Record for Executions in a Year

Beasley is set to receive a lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Raiford, according to the execution order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Execution No. 16: Florida Readies Lethal Injection For 77-Year-Old Veteran As Lawyers Fight Clock Read here: https://t.co/eAd6Z54OPd pic.twitter.com/XPH2LUMLnP — Tampa Free Press (@tampafreepress) September 25, 2026

He was convicted in 1998 of the murder of 62-year-old Carolyn Monfort, which occurred in 1995 at a residence southwest of Orlando, according to EFE.