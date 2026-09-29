Death Penalty in the US: Florida Plans 16th Execution as Tennessee Prepares Historic Case
Posted on09/29/26 at 17:47
Two executions scheduled on consecutive days are putting the focus on the death penalty: Florida is approaching a record, while Tennessee is facing a historic case.
Florida is set to execute 77-year-old Curtis Wilkie Beasley on Tuesday, while Tennessee is preparing to execute Christa Pike on Wednesday.
- Why it matters: Beasley would be the 16th inmate executed by Florida this year, while Pike would be the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years.
Florida Nears Its Record for Executions in a Year
Beasley is set to receive a lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Raiford, according to the execution order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.
Execution No. 16: Florida Readies Lethal Injection For 77-Year-Old Veteran As Lawyers Fight Clock
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— Tampa Free Press (@tampafreepress) September 25, 2026
He was convicted in 1998 of the murder of 62-year-old Carolyn Monfort, which occurred in 1995 at a residence southwest of Orlando, according to EFE.
- The fact: Florida executed 19 inmates in 2025. With Beasley, it would reach 16 this year, just three fewer than that figure.
The Florida Supreme Court rejected his request to stay the execution on September 22 and confirmed that it was scheduled for September 29.
His lawyers argued that his age and cognitive decline made it unconstitutional to execute him. The court rejected that argument.
The jury had recommended the death penalty by a 10-2 vote, an aspect questioned by Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.
Tennessee Prepares for Historic Execution
A day later, Tennessee has scheduled the execution of Christa Pike for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.
Pike was convicted in 1996 of the murder of Colleen Slemmer, which she committed when she was 18 years old.
- What’s changing: If the execution takes place, Pike would be the first woman executed by Tennessee in more than two centuries.
Her lawyers maintain that the abuse she suffered during childhood and her later diagnoses of bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder were not sufficiently considered.
United Nations experts have requested that the United States and Tennessee halt the execution, while Amnesty International has asked Governor Bill Lee to grant clemency.
Slemmer’s mother, May Martínez, has publicly remembered her daughter and is seeking to be present during the execution, according to EFE.
The consecutive executions are once again putting the death penalty in the US under scrutiny, as Florida maintains one of the highest execution rates recorded by the state in recent years.
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