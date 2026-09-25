Death of Guatemalan Man and Shooting of Venezuelan Raise Questions About ICE Operations

The death of a Guatemalan man in Michigan and the shooting of a Venezuelan man in Texas have renewed scrutiny of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle stops.

Mario David Coronado Juárez died after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Grand Rapids, Michigan, following an attempted ICE traffic stop.

Why it matters: The case comes after other vehicle-related ICE operations ended in shootings, intensifying debate over the tactics and safeguards used during these encounters.

Congresswoman Tlaib Blames ICE, but DHS Offers a Different Account

Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib directly blamed the agency, writing that “ICE killed another man” and alleging that its agents pursued Coronado.

ICE killed another man. His name is Mario David Coronado Juarez. Mario lived and worked in Michigan for 7 years as a construction worker, sending money home to his kids in Guatemala. ICE pursued him in an unmarked car, causing a fatal car crash. These killings have to stop.… pic.twitter.com/ZqoTY4gWiP — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) September 24, 2026

DHS Says Otherwise: The department says agents attempted to stop the vehicle but discontinued the enforcement action after the driver fled at high speed.

According to the government, agents later reached the crash site, where the vehicle had struck a tree and caught fire, and attempted to assist the driver.