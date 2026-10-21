State attorneys general challenge warrantless immigration arrests.

The coalition alleges that agents make arrests without assessing flight risk.

They urge DHS to respect federal law and due process protections.

Warrantless immigration arrests face a new legal challenge. A coalition of U.S. state attorneys general filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in support of a lawsuit challenging the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) practice of conducting certain civil immigration arrests without warrants.

An amicus curiae brief, meaning "friend of the court," allows individuals or organizations that are not parties to a lawsuit to present legal arguments or relevant information to help judges consider the case.

Attorneys General Challenge Warrantless Immigration Arrests

In their brief, the attorneys general argue that federal law requires immigration agents making civil arrests without warrants to have probable cause to believe that an individual is unlawfully present in the United States and is likely to flee before a warrant can be obtained.

However, the coalition alleges that federal agents routinely conduct warrantless arrests without determining whether individuals pose a flight risk. The attorneys general argue that these practices have caused "serious harm" to communities nationwide, undermining public health, safety, education, and local economies.