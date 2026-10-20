HRW asks ICE to stay away from polling stations

They warn of possible intimidation against immigrant voters

Government denies plans for election deployment.

ICE at elections. The organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) asked the United States Government on Tuesday to keep Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents away from polling stations during the November 3 midterm elections, due to fears that their presence could "intimidate" voters.

The NGO warned that the presence of immigration agents at polling stations can "generate fear, especially among immigrant communities".

They ask the Trump Administration to guarantee that immigration operations "do not interfere"

According to HRW, 40% of those surveyed in a September poll by the University of California, San Diego, considered it likely that ICE agents would be present at polling stations, so the organization called on the Donald Trump Administration to guarantee that immigration operations "do not interfere" with the elections and that voters can "go to the polls without fear of being detained or suffering reprisals".

The organization added that there are several lawsuits to prevent immigration agents from appearing at polling stations and another seeking to force the Government to reveal its plans for possible ICE actions during the elections.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin stated at the beginning of September that there were no plans to deploy ICE agents to polling stations, but left open the possibility that they could attend to execute detention orders.