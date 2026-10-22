Trump Deportations: 80% Had No Criminal Convictions, MPI Finds

Deportations under Trump administration in the spotlight

MPI analysis about criminal convictions

Longtime US residents deported

Eight in ten people deported under President Donald Trump's second administration had no criminal convictions, and an increasing number had lived in the United States for years. Those are the findings of an analysis by the Migration Policy Institute (MPI), a nonpartisan research organization, as reported by Noticias Telemundo on October 22, 2026.

Between January 20, 2025, and July 31, 2026, approximately 980,000 people were deported, with only 20% having prior criminal convictions.

Excluding border turnarounds, 61% of people deported by ICE had lived in the United States for at least two years, and 15% had lived there for at least a decade.

The Trump administration says its deportation campaign targets the "worst of the worst," but DHS did not respond to Noticias Telemundo's requests for comment.

Why it matters: The findings offer a way to compare the administration's stated enforcement priorities with available deportation data. They also reveal an increase in deportations involving immigrants who have established lives in the United States.

What the MPI Analysis Reveals About Deportations Under Trump and Criminal Convictions

The analysis was conducted by Marc Rosenblum, who led the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Office of Homeland Security Statistics (OHSS) until the summer of 2026. According to his findings, among deportees with criminal convictions, approximately half of the reported offenses involved traffic violations or illegal border crossings.

"Most convictions are not for violent or serious crimes," Rosenblum explained. He also argued that focusing broadly on deporting as many people as possible can make it more difficult to prioritize individuals with criminal histories.

According to Rosenblum, even deportations involving people with criminal convictions remain below the highest annual levels recorded during the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Deportations of Longtime US Residents Increased Under Trump Administration

The analysis identifies a growing emphasis on immigration enforcement within the United States rather than exclusively at the border. Between January and March 2025, an average of approximately 10,000 people deported each month had lived in the country for at least two years. Between May and July 2026, that figure increased by 77%, reaching approximately 18,000 deportations per month.