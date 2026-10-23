The United States announced visa restrictions affecting 61 individuals.

Bolivia accounts for 40 people, including family members.

Colombia has 21 people affected, including seven named individuals and their relatives.

The United States has announced new visa restrictions targeting individuals in Bolivia and Colombia. President Donald Trump’s administration announced measures against people accused of involvement in corruption or drug trafficking activities that U.S. authorities say undermine democratically elected governments.

According to two EFE news agency reports published Thursday, October 22, the U.S. State Department imposed visa restrictions on 40 people in Bolivia and 21 in Colombia, including immediate family members of the individuals named in the announcements.

The measures affect current and former government officials, judicial authorities, politicians, and other individuals associated with public institutions. In Bolivia, the restrictions cover 15 named individuals and 25 immediate family members.

Bolivia: 40 People Face US Visa Restrictions

The State Department announced visa restrictions affecting 15 Bolivian nationals, including current and former officials, along with 25 immediate family members.

Among those named are former Attorney General Juan Lanchipa and Freddy Bismarck Pereira Molina, a former director of Bolivia’s Special Force to Fight Drug Trafficking (FELCN).

The list also includes former Migration Director Katherine Calderón, President of the Santa Cruz Departmental Court of Justice Aldo Quezada, and former Financial Investigations Unit Director Diego Alejandro Barboza.

Other individuals named include former La Paz coordinating prosecutor Armando Rojas and Fernando Ronald Velasco, a former FELCN airport security chief at Viru Viru International Airport.

According to Washington, the measures target foreign nationals whose alleged involvement in corruption or drug trafficking activities undermines democratically elected governments.