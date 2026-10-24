Trump deportations reached approximately 980,000 during the first 18 months of his second term, according to an analysis by the Migration Policy Institute (MPI), highlighting the scale of the administration's immigration enforcement efforts.

The report found that deportations involving immigrants arrested inside the United States have increased significantly, even as unauthorized crossings at the US-Mexico border remain at historically low levels.

The analysis also identifies a shift in federal immigration enforcement: arrests made within US communities account for a growing share of deportations carried out by federal authorities.

The figures are MPI estimates based on government data, not a comprehensive official report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has not regularly published detailed enforcement statistics since January 2025.

Trump Deportations Reach 980,000, Including Voluntary Departures

A study by the MPI shows that in the first 18 months of his term, 980,000 migrants have been expelled, most from the border. Only 31% had a criminal record https://t.co/Tq0SYJxHSc https://t.co/H1YTDroPDJ — EL PAÍS US (@el_paisus) October 22, 2026

Of the estimated 980,000 deportations, approximately 170,000 involved voluntary departure or voluntary return arrangements granted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to MPI, the Trump administration has increasingly relied on these procedures to facilitate departures without requiring every case to proceed through the backlogged immigration court system.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: ICE Launches Nationwide Operation as DOJ Targets Over 40 Defendants