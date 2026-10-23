Richard LA Seeks $50 Million After Being Shot by ICE Agent in Los Angeles
Posted on 10/22/26 at 21:55
- Mexican influencer Richard LA files $50 million claim against the U.S. government.
- A federal agent shot him during an immigration arrest in Los Angeles.
- A judge dismissed the criminal charges after finding constitutional violations.
Mexican influencer Richard LA is seeking $50 million from the U.S. government. Carlitos Ricardo Parias, a Mexican social media personality known online as Richard LA, has filed a federal claim against the Trump administration after being shot by an immigration enforcement agent during an operation in Los Angeles, California.
According to the EFE news agency, the 45-year-old content creator was shot in the elbow when federal agents attempted to arrest him in South Los Angeles in October 2025.
The claim, filed on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, represents the first step toward a potential lawsuit against the U.S. government.
What Happened During Mexican Influencer Richard LA’s Arrest?
El influencer mexicano de TikTok, Carlitos Ricardo Parias, prepara una demanda formal contra el gobierno de Estados Unidos luego de ser atacado por agentes de ICE.
https://t.co/JLTZnfz88i
— Excélsior (@Excelsior) October 22, 2026
According to Parias’ attorneys, cited by ABC7 Los Angeles, the gunshot that injured the Mexican influencer also wounded a deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service.
His legal representatives explained that the bullet ricocheted after striking Parias and hit the federal officer in the hand.
Following the incident, federal prosecutors charged Parias with assaulting a federal officer, alleging that he had rammed law enforcement vehicles while agents attempted to arrest him.
However, the criminal case took a different turn when a federal judge determined that authorities had violated Parias’ constitutional rights during the proceedings.
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Richard LA, but Trump Administration Appeals
A federal claim seeking $50 million has been filed on behalf of Carlitos Ricardo Parias, a social media influencer known online as «Richard LA,» one year after federal agents shot him while attempting to arrest him during an immigration operation in South Los Angeles. https://t.co/dY16SnPM2N
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 22, 2026
A federal judge dismissed the criminal case after finding that Parias had been denied access to his attorneys while in immigration detention. The court also cited the government’s failure to meet deadlines for providing evidence.
The Trump administration appealed the decision, seeking to overturn the dismissal of the criminal charges.
As the legal dispute continues, Parias remains in immigration custody, a situation his attorneys argue is unlawful.
Carlos Jurado, Parias’ immigration attorney, questioned why his client remains detained despite the dismissal of the criminal case.
«He should not be detained… whatever criminal charges they brought against him have been dismissed,» Jurado told ABC7 Los Angeles.
Who Is Richard LA, the Mexican Influencer Detained in Los Angeles?
Federal officers shot Carlitos Ricardo Parias while detaining him in LA. 8 months later, his family wonders if he’s getting all the medical care possible in detention.
My latest on dwindling oversight, and mandatory detention, leaving little recourse.
https://t.co/PnVJwuR86x
— Ximena (@Ximena_Bustillo) June 20, 2026
Before his arrest, Carlitos Ricardo Parias had gained a following on TikTok by sharing daily reports about events affecting residents of South Central Los Angeles.
His Spanish-language videos covered immigration enforcement operations, public safety incidents, and everyday concerns in an area with a large Latino population.
According to EFE, his supporters argue that his coverage of immigration raids in Los Angeles made him a target of federal immigration authorities.
His representatives also contend that enforcement operations in Los Angeles became a model for similar actions subsequently carried out in other parts of the United States.
What’s Next for Richard LA and His $50 Million Claim Against the U.S. Government?
An illegal immigrant recently honored by the Los Angeles City Council for filming and posting ICE raids on social media has been charged with assaulting federal officers.
Carlitos Ricardo Parias, 44, known on TikTok as «Richard LA,» was arrested on Tuesday in South Los Angeles. Weeks prior, an LA City Council member had presented him with an award, calling him a «pillar of our community» and a «fearless citizen journalist.»
According to the US Attorney’s Office, Parias was the subject of an administrative immigration arrest warrant and had previously evaded capture. On Tuesday, federal agents surrounded his Toyota Camry with three vehicles.
Parias allegedly ignored commands to exit and instead drove his car «forward and back,» hitting two of the law enforcement vehicles. An agent, fearing Parias would dislodge his car and injure them, opened fire.
Parias was shot in the elbow. A deputy marshal was also struck in the hand by a ricochet; both are expected to recover.
Parias has been charged with assault on a federal officer and could face up to eight years in prison. The council member who honored him released a statement saying, «We stand in solidarity with Richard and his family.»
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The $50 million federal claim filed on Parias’ behalf could pave the way for a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and other agencies involved in his arrest.
For now, the requested $50 million is not an awarded settlement or court-ordered compensation. It is the amount being sought through an administrative claim that could precede a civil lawsuit.
The case currently involves two separate legal matters: the government’s appeal of the dismissed criminal charges and Parias’ claim for financial compensation following the shooting.
Source: EFE news agency, October 22, 2026, report citing ABC7 Los Angeles and statements from immigration attorney Carlos Jurado.
Detainees in the Adelanto ICE Processing Center have noticed contamination in the drinking water for months now. Last week, L.A. TACO received and reported on footage of Carlitos Ricardo Parias from inside the the facility that showed evidence of the inhumane conditions experienced inside the facility.
Read the full story: https://t.co/vFGky5cUx9
🎥: Aisha Wallace-Palomares
— L.A. TACO🌴🌮 (@LATACO) August 4, 2026