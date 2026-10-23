Mexican influencer Richard LA files $50 million claim against the U.S. government.

A federal agent shot him during an immigration arrest in Los Angeles.

A judge dismissed the criminal charges after finding constitutional violations.

Mexican influencer Richard LA is seeking $50 million from the U.S. government. Carlitos Ricardo Parias, a Mexican social media personality known online as Richard LA, has filed a federal claim against the Trump administration after being shot by an immigration enforcement agent during an operation in Los Angeles, California.

According to the EFE news agency, the 45-year-old content creator was shot in the elbow when federal agents attempted to arrest him in South Los Angeles in October 2025.

The claim, filed on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, represents the first step toward a potential lawsuit against the U.S. government.

What Happened During Mexican Influencer Richard LA’s Arrest?

El influencer mexicano de TikTok, Carlitos Ricardo Parias, prepara una demanda formal contra el gobierno de Estados Unidos luego de ser atacado por agentes de ICE. https://t.co/JLTZnfz88i — Excélsior (@Excelsior) October 22, 2026

According to Parias’ attorneys, cited by ABC7 Los Angeles, the gunshot that injured the Mexican influencer also wounded a deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service.

His legal representatives explained that the bullet ricocheted after striking Parias and hit the federal officer in the hand.

Following the incident, federal prosecutors charged Parias with assaulting a federal officer, alleging that he had rammed law enforcement vehicles while agents attempted to arrest him.

However, the criminal case took a different turn when a federal judge determined that authorities had violated Parias’ constitutional rights during the proceedings.