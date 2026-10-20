U.S. Citizen Hospitalized After ICE Arrest in California: Agents Accused of Fracturing Arm
Posted on 10/20/26 at 09:30
- Citizen hospitalized after arrest.
- Congressman accuses fracture during restraint.
- Mayor demands explanations from DHS.
The arrest of Ricardo González, identified by his family and local authorities as a U.S. citizen, has raised questions about the use of force by immigration agents in California. The incident occurred on Saturday, October 17, in North Long Beach. González was hospitalized after being subdued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.
A video released by StopICE.net shows the man lying on his stomach next to a bench, while agents hold him down and he cries out in pain, complaining of arm pain.
Democratic Congressman Robert García attributed the fracture to the agents. However, the full sequence of events and how the injury occurred remains to be clarified.
Video Shows Restraint, but Leaves Questions About the Injury
.@ICEgov BROKE THE ARM OF A U.S. CITIZEN. https://t.co/tyjVZLO7oN
— Federico Alves, Econ. (@federicoalves) October 18, 2026
In the images, González remains handcuffed while the officers apply pressure to his back. When they try to move him, he protests in pain and warns that his arm is fractured.
His daughter, Leslie González, reported that an unmarked federal vehicle knocked him off his electric bicycle and that he subsequently received two Taser shocks. The family’s account adds serious allegations, but the released fragment does not allow for the reconstruction of all the moments leading up to the restraint or the determination of definitive responsibilities.
Neighbors around the area are demanding explanations from the agents. Their recordings document part of the encounter, although there are still no answers about the initial reason for the intervention against González.
Long Beach Police Explain Their Intervention and Transfer
ICE agents brutally attacked and broke the arm of a North Long Beach resident and U.S. citizen. The videos are horrific and should concern not just our community but the country.
I’m proud of the neighbors who documented and stood up for the family being terrorized by ICE. Donald Trump and his inhumane and illegal deportation machine must be stopped. Long Beach stands with our community and our immigrant families. ICE is not welcome in Long Beach. Abolish ICE.
— Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) October 18, 2026
According to the police statement collected by EL PAÍS, the federal agents requested emergency assistance for alleged vandalism against vehicles and a person who needed medical attention.
When local police arrived, they found a tense situation with several people present and González injured. They transferred him, handcuffed, to a nearby fire station. There, they removed his handcuffs to facilitate medical attention and his transfer to the hospital. The Long Beach Police Department denied participating in immigration control activities.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: ICE hands over immigrant accused of causing the death of two newlyweds in Oregon
The reference to vandalism describes the reason communicated for requesting help; it does not establish that González committed a crime, nor does it clarify why he ended up in federal custody.
Authorities Demand Answers About ICE’s Actions
Mayor Rex Richardson expressed outrage and stated that his office was filing a formal complaint with the Department of Homeland Security to demand explanations and accountability.
García also condemned the federal action and supported the neighbors who documented the encounter. His political denunciation increased public pressure to clarify the circumstances. Federal prosecutor Bill Essayli responded by accusing the congressman of promoting obstruction of the agents, which deepened the confrontation between authorities.
As the consulted reports were published, ICE and Homeland Security had not responded to requests for comment. The grounds for the detention and the precise origin of the injury remained unclear.
SOURCE: EL PAIS