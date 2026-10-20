Citizen hospitalized after arrest.

Congressman accuses fracture during restraint.

Mayor demands explanations from DHS.

The arrest of Ricardo González, identified by his family and local authorities as a U.S. citizen, has raised questions about the use of force by immigration agents in California. The incident occurred on Saturday, October 17, in North Long Beach. González was hospitalized after being subdued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

A video released by StopICE.net shows the man lying on his stomach next to a bench, while agents hold him down and he cries out in pain, complaining of arm pain.

Democratic Congressman Robert García attributed the fracture to the agents. However, the full sequence of events and how the injury occurred remains to be clarified.

Video Shows Restraint, but Leaves Questions About the Injury

.@ICEgov BROKE THE ARM OF A U.S. CITIZEN. https://t.co/tyjVZLO7oN — Federico Alves, Econ. (@federicoalves) October 18, 2026



In the images, González remains handcuffed while the officers apply pressure to his back. When they try to move him, he protests in pain and warns that his arm is fractured.

His daughter, Leslie González, reported that an unmarked federal vehicle knocked him off his electric bicycle and that he subsequently received two Taser shocks. The family’s account adds serious allegations, but the released fragment does not allow for the reconstruction of all the moments leading up to the restraint or the determination of definitive responsibilities.

Neighbors around the area are demanding explanations from the agents. Their recordings document part of the encounter, although there are still no answers about the initial reason for the intervention against González.

Long Beach Police Explain Their Intervention and Transfer