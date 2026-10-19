An Indian immigrant faces serious charges in Oregon for a truck accident that resulted in the deaths of a newlywed couple.

The case of Rajinder Kumar, 32, has once again raised questions regarding the coordination between immigration authorities and local governments. The Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) office of ICE in Seattle has confirmed his transfer to state custody to face legal proceedings.

Kumar is facing two counts of first-degree manslaughter and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

ICE Hands Over Immigrant Accused of Killing Newlyweds

ICE @EROSeattle returns illegal alien trucker charged in newlyweds’ crash deaths to Oregon for state trial Rajinder Kumar, 32, of India, faces two counts of first-degree manslaughter and three counts of recklessly endangering another person. Kumar killed an Oregon couple just days after their wedding when his semi truck jackknifed on the highway. He obtained a CDL by the state of California. Oregon’s Deschutes County Jail released Kumar on April 2 after his manslaughter indictment and did not notify ICE — ignoring a detainer. ICE officers captured Kumar on April 22. His trial is set for Jan. 19, 2027. https://t.co/E1yo6HP1FW — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 16, 2026

The allegations are related to a truck accident that occurred in November 2025 in Oregon, according to information released by ICE.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges, which remain pending in state court.

Authorities identified the victims as two newlywed Americans, although the provided statement does not specify their names or the complete circumstances of the accident.

Kumar retains the presumption of innocence as the judicial process continues. A formal accusation does not equate to a guilty verdict.