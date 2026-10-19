ICE Hands Over Immigrant Accused of Killing Two Newlyweds in Oregon
Posted on 10/19/26 at 09:07
An Indian immigrant faces serious charges in Oregon for a truck accident that resulted in the deaths of a newlywed couple.
The case of Rajinder Kumar, 32, has once again raised questions regarding the coordination between immigration authorities and local governments. The Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) office of ICE in Seattle has confirmed his transfer to state custody to face legal proceedings.
Kumar is facing two counts of first-degree manslaughter and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
ICE Hands Over Immigrant Accused of Killing Newlyweds
ICE @EROSeattle returns illegal alien trucker charged in newlyweds’ crash deaths to Oregon for state trial
Rajinder Kumar, 32, of India, faces two counts of first-degree manslaughter and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Kumar killed an Oregon couple just days after their wedding when his semi truck jackknifed on the highway. He obtained a CDL by the state of California.
Oregon’s Deschutes County Jail released Kumar on April 2 after his manslaughter indictment and did not notify ICE — ignoring a detainer.
ICE officers captured Kumar on April 22.
His trial is set for Jan. 19, 2027.
https://t.co/E1yo6HP1FW
— Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 16, 2026
The allegations are related to a truck accident that occurred in November 2025 in Oregon, according to information released by ICE.
The Deschutes County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges, which remain pending in state court.
Authorities identified the victims as two newlywed Americans, although the provided statement does not specify their names or the complete circumstances of the accident.
Kumar retains the presumption of innocence as the judicial process continues. A formal accusation does not equate to a guilty verdict.
ICE Reveals How the Accused Immigrant Was Detained in Oregon
Federal immigration officials transferred Rajinder Kumar to Deschutes County after he violated his release conditions. He faces two counts of first-degree manslaughter. https://t.co/mmwFXhMI46
— The Oregonian (@Oregonian) October 16, 2026
Kumar’s immigration history began to be documented on November 28, 2022, when border agents detained him near Lukeville, Arizona.
According to ICE, the Indian citizen had entered the United States irregularly from Mexico and was subsequently subject to immigration proceedings.
After the criminal allegations in Oregon became known, ICE requested a migration detention at the Deschutes County jail.
However, local authorities released him in April 2026 without addressing that request, according to the federal agency’s account.
ICE Arrested Kumar Again After His Release
BREAKING: Truck driver who k*lled newlyweds is an ILLEGAL immigrant who was released by BIDEN and given a commercial license in Newsom’s California
Indian national Rajinder Kumar, 32, jackknifed his semi-truck in Oregon on Nov. 24, k*lling William Carter and his wife, Jennifer Lower
The Department of Homeland Security said Kumar was in the U.S. illegally, released by the Biden administration
An immigration detainer has now been lodged against him
Officials said he was later issued a commercial driver’s license in California and given work authorization in 2023
— Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) December 2, 2025
Federal agents located and arrested Kumar on April 22, 2026, after his release from the county jail.
Subsequently, ICE coordinated his delivery to Oregon authorities so that he could continue the procedure related to the two deaths.
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Julio S. Hernández, interim director of ICE in Seattle, defended institutional collaboration and highlighted the importance of responding to the affected families.
The agency indicated that it will resume tracking Kumar’s immigration file once the corresponding state criminal proceedings have concluded.
What Will Happen to Kumar’s Criminal and Immigration Process?
The transfer of custody allows the state court to continue examining the allegations without determining the defendant’s responsibility in advance.
An ICE immigration detainer request asks local authorities to temporarily hold a person in custody to facilitate their transfer to federal custody.
These requests generate controversy between local governments and federal authorities, especially when there are differences regarding their compliance and legal scope.
For now, Kumar must face the charges in Oregon, while any subsequent decision about his immigration status will depend on the corresponding procedure.
Source: ICE.gov