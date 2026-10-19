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ICE Hands Over Immigrant Accused of Killing Two Newlyweds in Oregon
Indian national Rajinder Kumar faces two counts of first-degree manslaughter for a 2025 truck accident that killed a newlywed couple in Oregon.
By  Ernesto Iván Vargas Martínez
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ICE entrega a inmigrante acusado por muerte de recién casados
Foto Ice.gov

Posted on 10/19/26 at 09:07

An Indian immigrant faces serious charges in Oregon for a truck accident that resulted in the deaths of a newlywed couple.

The case of Rajinder Kumar, 32, has once again raised questions regarding the coordination between immigration authorities and local governments. The Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) office of ICE in Seattle has confirmed his transfer to state custody to face legal proceedings.

Kumar is facing two counts of first-degree manslaughter and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

ICE Hands Over Immigrant Accused of Killing Newlyweds

The allegations are related to a truck accident that occurred in November 2025 in Oregon, according to information released by ICE.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges, which remain pending in state court.

Authorities identified the victims as two newlywed Americans, although the provided statement does not specify their names or the complete circumstances of the accident.

Kumar retains the presumption of innocence as the judicial process continues. A formal accusation does not equate to a guilty verdict.

ICE Reveals How the Accused Immigrant Was Detained in Oregon

Kumar’s immigration history began to be documented on November 28, 2022, when border agents detained him near Lukeville, Arizona.

According to ICE, the Indian citizen had entered the United States irregularly from Mexico and was subsequently subject to immigration proceedings.

After the criminal allegations in Oregon became known, ICE requested a migration detention at the Deschutes County jail.

However, local authorities released him in April 2026 without addressing that request, according to the federal agency’s account.

ICE Arrested Kumar Again After His Release

Federal agents located and arrested Kumar on April 22, 2026, after his release from the county jail.

Subsequently, ICE coordinated his delivery to Oregon authorities so that he could continue the procedure related to the two deaths.

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Julio S. Hernández, interim director of ICE in Seattle, defended institutional collaboration and highlighted the importance of responding to the affected families.

The agency indicated that it will resume tracking Kumar’s immigration file once the corresponding state criminal proceedings have concluded.

What Will Happen to Kumar’s Criminal and Immigration Process?

The transfer of custody allows the state court to continue examining the allegations without determining the defendant’s responsibility in advance.

An ICE immigration detainer request asks local authorities to temporarily hold a person in custody to facilitate their transfer to federal custody.

These requests generate controversy between local governments and federal authorities, especially when there are differences regarding their compliance and legal scope.

For now, Kumar must face the charges in Oregon, while any subsequent decision about his immigration status will depend on the corresponding procedure.

Source: ICE.gov

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