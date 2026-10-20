Mexico announces complaint in the United States.

Family questions medical care received.

Autopsy to clarify cause of death.

The death of Emiliano Andrade Covarrubias, a 56-year-old Mexican man detained in Laredo, Texas, prompted Mexico’s announcement that it will file a complaint in the United States.

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported on Monday, October 19, that her government will take this action after learning of possible deficiencies in the medical care of the Mexican national.

Andrade had been in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since June and suffered from diabetes and hypertension, according to the president.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Roberto Velasco, established contact with his relatives to provide support and follow up on the case.

Family Alleges Lack of Medication at Laredo Detention Center

🇲🇽🇺🇸Mexico requests an investigation into the death of a citizen detained by ICE The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs demands clarification on the death of a Mexican citizen in a detention center for undocumented immigrants in Texas, USA. https://t.co/Z1ldQfIeFR — LOS VIDEOS DE ERRETE (@videoserrete) October 19, 2026



Andrade was found unconscious on Saturday, October 17, during a review at the Río Grande Processing Center, reported The Texas Tribune, citing information from Congressman Henry Cuellar.

According to the report, facility workers performed resuscitation maneuvers and requested emergency services after locating him around 10:00 a.m.

His daughter, Estefani Andrade, told the media that her father had medication when he was detained, but alleged that the staff did not provide it to him.

She also reported that he had difficulty breathing and chest pressure. These family allegations require clarification; on their own, they do not determine the cause of death.