Death of Mexican Man in ICE Custody: Mexico to File Complaint, Family Questions Medical Care
Posted on 10/19/26 at 21:33
- Mexico announces complaint in the United States.
- Family questions medical care received.
- Autopsy to clarify cause of death.
The death of Emiliano Andrade Covarrubias, a 56-year-old Mexican man detained in Laredo, Texas, prompted Mexico’s announcement that it will file a complaint in the United States.
President Claudia Sheinbaum reported on Monday, October 19, that her government will take this action after learning of possible deficiencies in the medical care of the Mexican national.
Andrade had been in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since June and suffered from diabetes and hypertension, according to the president.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Roberto Velasco, established contact with his relatives to provide support and follow up on the case.
Family Alleges Lack of Medication at Laredo Detention Center
🇲🇽🇺🇸Mexico requests an investigation into the death of a citizen detained by ICE
The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs demands clarification on the death of a Mexican citizen in a detention center for undocumented immigrants in Texas, USA. https://t.co/Z1ldQfIeFR
— LOS VIDEOS DE ERRETE (@videoserrete) October 19, 2026
Andrade was found unconscious on Saturday, October 17, during a review at the Río Grande Processing Center, reported The Texas Tribune, citing information from Congressman Henry Cuellar.
According to the report, facility workers performed resuscitation maneuvers and requested emergency services after locating him around 10:00 a.m.
His daughter, Estefani Andrade, told the media that her father had medication when he was detained, but alleged that the staff did not provide it to him.
She also reported that he had difficulty breathing and chest pressure. These family allegations require clarification; on their own, they do not determine the cause of death.
Autopsy and Complaint: Pending Answers in the Case
The Webb County forensic office is performing the autopsy. The result will be crucial in establishing the cause of death and contrasting the testimonies about his health.
The Texas Tribune reported that the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to their requests for comments on the case sent on Sunday and Monday.
Mexico’s announcement opens another front of follow-up, although the available information does not specify before which authority the complaint will be filed or detail its scope.
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For now, it is convenient to distinguish the commitment to file a complaint from a formally confirmed presentation. It has also not been publicly established that a medical omission caused the death.
Sheinbaum Promises to Strengthen Consular Protection in the US
Sheinbaum announced a strengthening of consular work to protect Mexicans abroad, with special attention to those detained by migration authorities.
The president also expressed her rejection of racism and reiterated the government’s support for her compatriots, without announcing specific operational measures for this reinforcement.
According to the count collected by EFE, this case brings to 18 the number of Mexicans who have died in migration custody or during operations since January 2025.
The figure includes different circumstances and does not exclusively equate to deaths within centers. For the families, consular follow-up will be key to requesting information and support.
SOURCE: EFE, El Soberano