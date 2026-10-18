Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar is seeking re-election in Florida’s 27th District, in Miami, against Democrat Eliott Rodríguez. According to The Center Square, the race has tightened in recent weeks as President Donald Trump’s popularity declines.

Rodríguez accuses Salazar of supporting the government’s deportation policies; she calls on Trump for comprehensive immigration reform and defends her Dignity Act.

The two also clash over the oil deal with Venezuela and the conflict with Iran.

Salazar leads in fundraising with over $1.9 million, compared to Rodríguez’s $661,000.

Why it matters: according to the U.S. Census, 54.3% of district residents were born outside the country, and about 91% of them in Latin America. Few districts reflect the immigration debate as closely. Additionally, in April, the Florida Legislature approved a new congressional map designed to favor Republicans in up to four seats, and several Republicans in unaffected districts face strong opposition, according to The Center Square.

Two Messages on Immigration

Rodríguez criticizes Salazar for supporting the government’s deportation agenda. He proposes restoring Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians and Syrians and expanding the capacity to process asylum applications. His website states: «Eliott supports a secure border, law and order, a faster and more orderly migration process, the expulsion of people who pose real threats, and comprehensive reform for immigrants who work, obey the law, and contribute to their communities».

Regarding his rival’s new announcement, he said: «Now we have fear and economic anguish in our community due to this migration policy that she is now trying to distance herself from. We cannot let her do it, because these are the policies she has supported».

Salazar, for her part, launched a TV ad calling on Trump for comprehensive reform. «The same Hispanics who helped you reach the White House in 2024 today feel betrayed», she says. «You can be for immigration what Lincoln was for slavery and Reagan for communism… I’m not talking about giving them amnesty. I’m talking about giving them a dignified life in this promised land».

Salazar’s Dignity Act

In 2025, Salazar introduced the Dignity Act. The bill offers seven years of temporary legal status to immigrants who pass a background check, pay $7,000 in restitution, and do not receive federal benefits. During this period, they would be protected from deportation. The proposal also includes funds for border security.