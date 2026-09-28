Ciscomani (R) vs. Mendoza (D): 95,000 Latino Voters, Two Generations and Two Visions for Arizona

Ciscomani vs Mendoza: More than 95,000 Latino voters could play a decisive role in Arizona’s highly competitive 6th District election.

Ciscomani vs Mendoza: Why it matters: Ciscomani vs Mendoza, two Latinos with opposing life stories will compete on November 3, 2026, for a seat that could help determine control of the House of Representatives, and the outcome could depend largely on more than 95,000 registered Hispanic voters in Arizona’s 6th District. A tight election in a district where the border is not an abstraction In much of the country, the border with Mexico is a campaign issue. In southern Arizona, it is part of daily life: trade, tourism, security, jobs, binational families, and communities living with the direct consequences of decisions made in Washington. Republican Juan Ciscomani is seeking re-election against Democrat JoAnna Mendoza in Arizona’s 6th District. The Cook Political Report rates the contest as a «Toss Up,» meaning it is highly competitive. According to data compiled by UnidosUS, Latinos make up 20.7% of the district’s voting-age citizen population, and approximately 95,271 Latinos are registered to vote. In 2024, Donald Trump won the district by 0.7 percentage points, while Ciscomani won his House race by 2.5 points. A district worth locating with the full address AZ-06 is the abbreviated name for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. The office at stake is federal: in the Ciscomani vs Mendoza race, whoever wins will participate in decisions on taxes, spending, and national laws. It is not an election for governor or mayor. Living in a city or sharing a ZIP code does not guarantee that residents belong to the same district. The GreatData query for ZIP code 85131 in Eloy shows overlap with three districts. It is an approximate geographic reference, not confirmation of a residence’s congressional district. To find yours, check official election information using your address. GreatData — ZIP 85131 and districts · Arizona — official voter portal

This precision matters when reading campaign promises: first, you need to know which candidates will appear on your ballot and which office they are running for. For more information on this district or another, visit elections.mundonow.com. Who are the candidates: Ciscomani vs Mendoza Juan Ciscomani was born in Mexico and immigrated to the United States. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. Before Congress, he worked at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Tucson and in the administration of Governor Doug Ducey. He was first elected to the House in 2022—House of Representatives — Ciscomani biography. On his official website, Ciscomani identifies border security as a priority and supports stronger enforcement of immigration laws and efforts to combat cartels. These are positions he presents; his record can also be examined through his votes and legislation. Ciscomani — border position JoAnna Mendoza was born in Arizona, the daughter of agricultural workers. She enlisted in the Marine Corps at 17 and led combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan—Mendoza campaign — biography. Mendoza proposes measures addressing the cost of living, healthcare, and border security. As a candidate without a voting record in Congress, she can be evaluated through the specifics of her proposals, her track record, and her explanations of how she would seek to enact them. Mendoza — cost of living · Mendoza — healthcare · Mendoza — immigration and border security Her campaign says that if she wins, she would be the first female Marine Corps veteran elected to Congress. She has received endorsements from former Representative Gabrielle Giffords and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. What this district can teach the rest of the country

AZ-06 shows why Latino politics is difficult to summarize. Ciscomani himself is a Mexican immigrant who advocates for more restrictive immigration policies. Mendoza, a 20-year Marine Corps veteran, combines border security language with support for legal pathways for immigrants. This challenges two stereotypes at once: being an immigrant does not determine a person’s position on immigration, and being a Democrat does not necessarily mean opposing stronger border controls. This contest also illustrates something we explored in The Latino vote is changing: what the data says about 2026 — Sharing roots does not mean sharing political priorities. A voter may want stronger border security while also supporting pathways to legal status. They may also decide their vote based on something much more immediate: how much money they have left after paying for rent, food, and medication. The money behind the Ciscomani vs Mendoza campaigns FEC summaries allow for a comparison over the same period: from January 1, 2025, to July 1, 2026. These are the reporting periods shown on the pages consulted, not September balances. FEC — Ciscomani finances · FEC — Mendoza finances Ciscomani reported total receipts of $6.17 million and $4.14 million in cash on hand at the end of the period. Mendoza reported $7.35 million in total receipts and $3.26 million in cash on hand. The amounts are rounded. FEC — Ciscomani finances · FEC — Mendoza finances Total receipts include categories such as contributions and transfers; they are not equivalent to individual donations alone. In addition, independent spending by outside groups is reported separately. Raising more money does not demonstrate having more votes. FEC — Ciscomani finances · FEC — Mendoza finances For readers, these figures describe each campaign’s financial resources as of a specific date. Determining who finances each message requires examining donor records and disclosures identifying who paid for the advertising. Dates to keep in mind Arizona’s official calendar sets October 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. as the deadline to register for the general election. Early voting begins on October 7, when mail-in ballots also begin to be sent. Election Day is November 3. Arizona — official 2026 election calendar

You can review your registration and voting instructions on the Secretary of State’s portal. For specific procedures, also follow the information provided by your county. Arizona — official voter portal In the second article, we compare border security, cost of living, and healthcare: what each candidate proposes, what Ciscomani’s record shows, and which decisions fall within Congress’s authority. Reader survey Voluntary participation; the results do not constitute a representative survey. Sources used Cook Political Report — 2026 House Race Ratings: https://www.cookpolitical.com/ratings/house-race-ratings UnidosUS — Latino Voters in Competitive Congressional Districts: https://unidosus.org/hispanicvote/competitive-districts/ Arizona Secretary of State — 2026 candidate filings: https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/docs/2026-Candidate-Nominations-and-Petitions-Filed-0327.pdf Rep. Juan Ciscomani — Border Security: https://ciscomani.house.gov/issues/border-security Rep. Juan Ciscomani — Health: https://ciscomani.house.gov/issues/health