New York Times Executive Shot Dead in California: In-Laws Arrested

Executive shot dead in California

In-laws arrested

Police investigate possible motive

A parking lot at a busy sports complex in California became the scene of a homicide that now involves the victim’s family: Jonathan McKinsey, an engineering executive at The New York Times, died after receiving multiple gunshots.

McKinsey, 40, a resident of Dublin, was found on Saturday, September 26, around 3:08 p.m. in the parking lot of Dublin Sports Grounds in Alameda County.

A sergeant who was patrolling near the complex saw a man lying on the ground just as several 911 calls were being received to report shots, according to Dublin Police Services.

Officers found McKinsey with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene, while witnesses helped authorities quickly identify two people who were still in the area.

In-Laws of Jonathan McKinsey Arrested After Shooting

🚨 ALERT: 🇺🇸 | Jonathan McKinsey, engineering executive at The New York Times, was shot and killed in a parking lot in Dublin, California. His in-laws, Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77, were arrested and face murder charges. pic.twitter.com/3xDuk9Qgeo — Global Network News 🌎 (@GlobalNetw33) September 28, 2026



The police identified the detainees as Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77, residents of Dublin, and McKinsey’s in-laws. The two were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The suspects were taken to Santa Rita Jail and were being held without bail, while a court hearing to read the charges was scheduled for Wednesday.

Authorities indicated that they are not looking for any other suspects and that there is no known threat to the community, although detectives continue to examine evidence to determine what happened before the shooting.

Some witnesses have provided accounts of how the attack occurred, but the police have not publicly confirmed who fired the shots or detailed the specific role attributed to each detainee.