New York Times Executive Shot Dead in California: In-Laws Arrested
Posted on09/29/26 at 10:39
- Executive shot dead in California
- In-laws arrested
- Police investigate possible motive
A parking lot at a busy sports complex in California became the scene of a homicide that now involves the victim’s family: Jonathan McKinsey, an engineering executive at The New York Times, died after receiving multiple gunshots.
McKinsey, 40, a resident of Dublin, was found on Saturday, September 26, around 3:08 p.m. in the parking lot of Dublin Sports Grounds in Alameda County.
A sergeant who was patrolling near the complex saw a man lying on the ground just as several 911 calls were being received to report shots, according to Dublin Police Services.
Officers found McKinsey with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene, while witnesses helped authorities quickly identify two people who were still in the area.
In-Laws of Jonathan McKinsey Arrested After Shooting
🚨 ALERT: 🇺🇸 | Jonathan McKinsey, engineering executive at The New York Times, was shot and killed in a parking lot in Dublin, California. His in-laws, Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77, were arrested and face murder charges. pic.twitter.com/3xDuk9Qgeo
— Global Network News 🌎 (@GlobalNetw33) September 28, 2026
The police identified the detainees as Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77, residents of Dublin, and McKinsey’s in-laws. The two were arrested on suspicion of murder.
The suspects were taken to Santa Rita Jail and were being held without bail, while a court hearing to read the charges was scheduled for Wednesday.
Authorities indicated that they are not looking for any other suspects and that there is no known threat to the community, although detectives continue to examine evidence to determine what happened before the shooting.
Some witnesses have provided accounts of how the attack occurred, but the police have not publicly confirmed who fired the shots or detailed the specific role attributed to each detainee.
Who Was the New York Times Executive Killed
McKinsey was the director of engineering at New York Times Games and had been working for the newspaper for over three years, according to a company spokesperson who confirmed this to the San Francisco Chronicle.
His professional background also included engineering jobs at companies such as Oracle, Coursera, and Splunk, as well as activities related to teaching computer science.
Court records cited by local media show that McKinsey and his wife were going through legal disputes related to divorce and custody, and he had also faced minor charges related to minors, to which he pleaded not guilty.
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However, as of Monday, investigators had not publicly established that these background issues were related to the homicide, so any connection between the two events remains unconfirmed.
Investigation Seeks to Clarify Motive for Crime in Dublin
The case remains under active investigation, and detectives from Dublin Police Services are analyzing available evidence to determine the circumstances that led to McKinsey’s death.
The speed of the arrests was related to the collaboration of people who witnessed what happened and provided information to the officers, allowing the suspects to be located within minutes.
Dublin Sports Grounds was temporarily closed during the investigation and later reopened, while the police reiterated that there are no pending suspects related to the case.
Authorities requested that anyone with information about the homicide contact Dublin Police Services, while the judicial process against the two detainees will determine the formal charges and the next steps in the case.
SOURCE: EFE