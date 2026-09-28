Shooting at Georgia Park Leaves 11 Teens Injured: 2 in Critical Condition

Eleven teenagers were injured

Two remain in critical condition

Police are investigating the attack

A shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, September 27, left 11 teenagers injured at Carolyn Crayton Park in Macon, Georgia, in an incident that mobilized police and emergency services and remains under investigation.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported that officers were alerted shortly after midnight and, while en route to the park, received information that several gunshot victims were already arriving at a medical center.

The victims are between 17 and 18 years old: authorities identified among the injured four 18-year-old men, five 17-year-old males, and two 18-year-old women, all of whom were taken to receive medical attention.

The latest information indicates that two of the teenagers remain in critical condition, while the other nine are stable; as of Sunday, authorities had not publicly reported any fatalities related to the attack.

Shooting in Macon: Authorities Investigate What Happened at the Park



The Criminal Investigation Division of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case and working to determine what happened before the shots were fired and who was responsible for the attack.

So far, no details have been publicly released about possible suspects or arrests, so one of the main unknowns in the investigation remains what triggered the shooting and how many people may have been involved.

A witness quoted by local media said that during the night, there was a large gathering in the park, possibly related to an alumni meeting; later, he heard shots and saw several people running and leaving the area in vehicles.

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By dawn, the park had regained some of its usual activity, although numerous marks made on the pavement in the parking area remained while the authorities continued their investigation.