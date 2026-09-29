Do You Take Blood Pressure Medication? 13,567 Bottles Recalled Across the U.S.

A nationwide chlorthalidone recall affects thousands of bottles of 25 mg chlorthalidone, a prescription medication used to treat high blood pressure.

Inventia Healthcare Limited voluntarily initiated the recall of 13,567 bottles after the product failed to meet dissolution specifications.

Why it matters: A dissolution failure can affect how the medication releases its active ingredient and, potentially, how it performs as intended.

FDA Classifies Chlorthalidone Recall as Class II

Inventia initiated the recall on September 3, 2026, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified it on September 17. The agency determined that it is a Class II recall. The official record also indicates that the recall remains ongoing.

This classification is used when a product may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, while the likelihood of serious adverse effects is considered remote.

FDA recalls more than 13,000 bottles of blood pressure medication after quality issue https://t.co/aryFd1kgoG — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) September 29, 2026

The specific reason for the chlorthalidone recall is listed in the FDA record as a failure to meet dissolution specifications, according to KENS5.