Do You Take Blood Pressure Medication? 13,567 Bottles Recalled Across the U.S.
Posted on09/29/26 at 15:34
A nationwide chlorthalidone recall affects thousands of bottles of 25 mg chlorthalidone, a prescription medication used to treat high blood pressure.
Inventia Healthcare Limited voluntarily initiated the recall of 13,567 bottles after the product failed to meet dissolution specifications.
- Why it matters: A dissolution failure can affect how the medication releases its active ingredient and, potentially, how it performs as intended.
FDA Classifies Chlorthalidone Recall as Class II
Inventia initiated the recall on September 3, 2026, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified it on September 17. The agency determined that it is a Class II recall. The official record also indicates that the recall remains ongoing.
This classification is used when a product may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, while the likelihood of serious adverse effects is considered remote.
FDA recalls more than 13,000 bottles of blood pressure medication after quality issue https://t.co/aryFd1kgoG
— Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) September 29, 2026
The specific reason for the chlorthalidone recall is listed in the FDA record as a failure to meet dissolution specifications, according to KENS5.
- Key fact: The medication was distributed throughout the United States, and the recall does not include all chlorthalidone products.
How Do You Know if You Have the Recalled Chlorthalidone?
Chlorthalidone is a diuretic used to control hypertension and helps the body eliminate excess water and salt. For this reason, patients should check the information on the packaging before assuming their medication is included in the recall.
- What to check: The affected product is chlorthalidone USP, 25 mg, sold in bottles containing 100 tablets.
The affected product has NDC 64980-599-01, belongs to lot RISA24002, and has an expiration date of April 2027. Inventia Healthcare Limited, based in India, is listed in the official report as the manufacturer of the recalled medication.
What Should You Do if You Have This Recalled Lot?
Experts recommend not stopping treatment on your own and consulting a doctor first about what to do if your medication matches the recalled lot.
Patients can also check the lot number and other information directly on the bottle before contacting their healthcare provider.
Based on the information currently available in the official record, the chlorthalidone recall remains ongoing and has not been terminated by the FDA.