Meta Blocks Lula’s Ads Days Before Election: What Happened to His Facebook Campaign?

Meta restricted Lula’s ads

Campaign demands explanation from Meta

Brazil votes on October 4

Meta temporarily disabled the account used by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s campaign to purchase ads on Facebook, just days before the general election.

Filing the appeal, the campaign claimed that the restriction was imposed without a clear explanation of what content or behavior may have violated the platform’s rules.

The incident is noteworthy because of the upcoming election: Brazil will hold the first round of the presidential election on October 4, when over 155 million Brazilians are expected to vote.

The ad account was later normalized, according to Agência Brasil, but Lula’s team maintains its complaint to learn the reasons and consequences of the interruption.

Why it matters: Digital advertising is part of the strategy to reach voters during the final stretch of a campaign.

The fact: Meta received over R$144 million from Brazilian campaigns during the first month of the electoral period, according to data from the TSE cited by UOL.

The process: The campaign filed an appeal and requested an explanation of the decision and its effects.

What can be done: Voters can contrast political messages with official information from the TSE and avoid sharing electoral content whose origin they cannot verify.

Meta Blocks Lula’s Ads Days Before Election

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The Workers’ Party claims that Meta suddenly suspended the campaign’s ad account without initially offering a concrete explanation.

Éden Valadares, the PT’s Communications Secretary, said they are seeking to know how long the restriction lasted and what impact it had during the electoral campaign.

The party is evaluating taking the case to the Superior Electoral Court if it considers Meta’s explanations insufficient, according to Valadares’ public statements.

The campaign linked the incident to its allegations of possible external interference, although there is no public evidence to demonstrate an electoral motivation by Meta.