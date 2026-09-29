Trump Approval Rating Falls to 37% Ahead of 2026 Midterm Elections

President Trump’s approval rating has reached a low in the Wall Street Journal’s pre-election polling series, while prediction markets reflect uncertainty over control of Congress.

Trump approval rating fell to 37% ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, according to a Wall Street Journal poll.

Why it matters: It’s the lowest level for a president before midterm elections in the Journal’s surveys dating back to 1990.

Trump Remains Optimistic Amid Growing Republican Concern Despite His Falling Approval Rating

Trump has expressed confidence that Republicans will perform well in the November elections, even as the numbers show a more complicated political environment.

The Wall Street Journal reported concern among strategists, lawmakers, and Republican candidates competing in key races just weeks before the election.

Part of that concern also appears in states where Republican candidates face pressure over the cost of living, particularly fuel prices.

The figure: The WSJ poll shows 37% approval and 61% disapproval among registered voters, with a margin of error of ±2.5 percentage points.

Trump himself has tried to mobilize his supporters. On Truth Social, he asked MAGA voters to act as if he were on the ballot and promised to support Republican candidates.