Trump Amplifies Calls to Replace María Elvira Salazar After Immigration Clash

Trump shared posts calling for María Elvira Salazar's replacement as their dispute over immigration intensifies in Florida's 27th District.

President Trump has not formally withdrawn his endorsement, but he amplified attacks against María Elvira Salazar as immigration becomes a central issue in her Miami campaign. Donald Trump shared more than a dozen posts on Saturday criticizing Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, including calls to replace her. Why it matters: The clash comes weeks before the election, as Salazar seeks to retain a Miami district where immigration is a major issue among Hispanic voters. Trump Amplifies Calls to Replace María Elvira Salazar Among the messages shared by Trump was one calling for «a NEW Republican to replace Salazar,» according to the preserved Truth Social post. Other messages questioned the congresswoman’s loyalty and called on Trump to withdraw his endorsement, Mediaite reported. However, sharing these posts does not amount to formally withdrawing the endorsement Trump gave Salazar. The fact: In August, Trump said Salazar had his «full and total endorsement» for re-election and praised her work in Congress.

Immigration Sparked the Clash Between the Two Republicans The dispute intensified after Salazar released an ad stating that some of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts «have gone too far.» The congresswoman also warned that Hispanics who supported Trump in 2024 now «feel betrayed» by his administration’s immigration policy. Salazar has particularly questioned the detention of immigrants without criminal records, while maintaining her support for stronger border security and the deportation of dangerous criminals. Trump initially responded that he still endorsed Salazar, although he publicly emphasized his differences with her on the border. The difference: Salazar calls for distinguishing between immigrants without criminal records and criminals; Trump maintains that his electoral mandate included a stricter border policy. Florida’s District 27 Takes the Dispute Directly to November The confrontation comes as Salazar seeks another term in Florida’s 27th District against Democrat Eliott Rodriguez, who won the August primary. The district includes areas of Miami-Dade such as Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, Key Biscayne, and Pinecrest, and has a large Hispanic population. Rodriguez has made immigration and the cost of living central themes of his campaign and accuses Salazar of trying to distance herself from Trump too late. The conflict puts Salazar between two pressures: defending her immigration position before her constituents and responding to criticism amplified from within Trump’s political movement. The dispute: Salazar argues that she is warning about a potential political cost among some Hispanics; her Republican critics argue that she is challenging the president’s immigration agenda.