Supreme Court Restores Expanded SAVE Voter Verification Before Election

The decision temporarily reinstates the expanded SAVE system, although federal law limits systematic voter roll removals during the 90 days preceding a federal election.

The Supreme Court has temporarily allowed the Trump administration to use an expanded version of SAVE to verify voters’ citizenship before the November 3 election.

Why it matters: The system provides additional data for checking voter eligibility, but outdated records could require legitimate citizens to prove their citizenship again.

Expanded SAVE System Now Cross-Checks Information with Social Security

SAVE, originally created to verify citizenship and immigration status, was expanded after an executive order signed by Trump in March 2025.

The expanded system allows officials to consult additional Social Security Administration records and conduct simultaneous searches for multiple individuals.

Authorities can submit names, dates of birth, and full or partial Social Security numbers to search for matches in federal databases.