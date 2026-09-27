Talarico Calls Paxton, Leaves Voicemail: Will opposing parties meet to debate?

James Talarico personally took his invitation to debate to Ken Paxton’s phone as early voting approaches in Texas.

Democrat James Talarico called Republican Ken Paxton to invite him to a U.S. Senate debate, but reached his voicemail.

Why it matters: Texas begins early voting on October 19, and there is still no confirmed debate between the two Senate candidates.

Talarico Calls Paxton to Challenge Him to a Debate

Ken Paxton keeps dodging debates. So I called his cell to invite him to a debate on Fox News. He didn’t pick up. pic.twitter.com/EnaNREE6pH — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 25, 2026

Talarico posted a 40-second video on X on September 25 showing his call to Paxton’s phone.

The call apparently went to voicemail, and in the video shared by the Democrat, Paxton does not answer.

«Texans start voting in less than a month and deserve to hear our opinions before doing so,» Talarico said in the message.