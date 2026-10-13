Evans and Rutinel Compete in Colorado: Latino Vote Could Tip the Scales in Key Congressional Seat
Posted on 10/13/26 at 11:00
- Latinos may tip the balance.
- Poll shows an undecided contest.
- Economy, health, and immigration dominate.
The contest between Republican Gabe Evans and Democrat Manny Rutinel has turned Colorado's 8th District into a key battleground for November. According to UnidosUS, Latinos make up 28.5% of registered voters: approximately 131,460 eligible voters who could sway a close election. Their participation could contribute to the balance of power in the House of Representatives, where every competitive seat takes on national significance. This demographic weight does not imply a uniform party preference: both candidates are seeking support with proposals on the economy, health, and immigration.
Evans and Rutinel Compete Without a Clear Advantage
The Latino vote is moving away from Trump and could be decisive in the November elections https://t.co/Xh8KLJ5ZsR
— CNN en Español (@CNNEE) October 8, 2026
A poll by the Republican firm McLaughlin & Associates puts Evans at 48% and Rutinel at 46%, within the margin of error. The difference does not allow for a conclusive leader and should be interpreted as a snapshot of the electorate, not a prediction of the outcome.
Past results explain the attention: Evans won in 2024 by 2,449 votes, while Yadira Caraveo won the seat in 2022 by 1,632 votes. Created after the 2020 census, the district combines communities north of Denver and agricultural and oil areas of Weld.
Gabe Evans Bets on Jobs and Immigration Reform
Evans, the grandson of Mexican immigrants, a military veteran and former police officer, claims his Hispanic roots and seeks to retain the seat he won two years ago. His economic agenda includes reducing taxes, generating jobs, increasing energy production and supporting small businesses like restaurants, butcher shops and tortilla factories.
On immigration, he claims to have requested the renewal of visas and work permits to meet the needs of workers and employers. He also supports the Dignity Act, a proposal that combines border security with regularization mechanisms subject to requirements; it is not a current benefit.
Manny Rutinel Focuses His Criticism on Trump
Rutinel, the son of a Dominican immigrant, left his state legislative post to compete for the seat and recover the district for the Democrats. The candidate attributes higher costs for families to Trump's policies, supported by Evans, and particularly questions the tariffs. He also criticizes Republican changes to Medicaid and health subsidies and promises to restore funding and reduce medical care costs.
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His platform includes banning corporate PAC contributions and stock trading by congressmen, as well as establishing term limits: proposals that would require legislative approval.
How to Participate in Colorado's Elections
The election will be on November 3. Eligible citizens can check their registration, address, and voting options on the official state portal. October 26 is the deadline to register online and receive a mail-in ballot. After that, it is still possible to register and vote in person.
Authorities recommend mailing in the ballot by October 26; from the next day on, it is best to deliver it to a mailbox or polling center. Ballots must be received before 7 p.m. on November 3, except for exceptions for military and overseas voters.