Latinos may tip the balance.

Poll shows an undecided contest.

Economy, health, and immigration dominate.

The contest between Republican Gabe Evans and Democrat Manny Rutinel has turned Colorado's 8th District into a key battleground for November. According to UnidosUS, Latinos make up 28.5% of registered voters: approximately 131,460 eligible voters who could sway a close election. Their participation could contribute to the balance of power in the House of Representatives, where every competitive seat takes on national significance. This demographic weight does not imply a uniform party preference: both candidates are seeking support with proposals on the economy, health, and immigration.

Evans and Rutinel Compete Without a Clear Advantage

The Latino vote is moving away from Trump and could be decisive in the November elections https://t.co/Xh8KLJ5ZsR — CNN en Español (@CNNEE) October 8, 2026



A poll by the Republican firm McLaughlin & Associates puts Evans at 48% and Rutinel at 46%, within the margin of error. The difference does not allow for a conclusive leader and should be interpreted as a snapshot of the electorate, not a prediction of the outcome.

Past results explain the attention: Evans won in 2024 by 2,449 votes, while Yadira Caraveo won the seat in 2022 by 1,632 votes. Created after the 2020 census, the district combines communities north of Denver and agricultural and oil areas of Weld.