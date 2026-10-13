Federal agents search Omar’s home.

Congresswoman denounces political intimidation by Trump.

Investigation examines old family immigration documents.

Federal agents searched the home of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in Washington on Monday, October 12, as part of a criminal investigation. Omar responded that the operation constitutes an escalation of political intimidation and assured that she will continue to express her criticism of President Donald Trump.

Omar attributed the action to an offensive against the president’s adversaries. This interpretation corresponds to her denunciation and does not constitute a judicial conclusion. The search occurs just three weeks before the legislative elections, adding political tension to an investigation whose details remain limited.

What is being investigated about the immigration documents

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2026



According to sources cited by NBC News and reported by EFE, the investigation has been open for years and includes possible irregularities related to immigration and fraud. The investigation examines, among other aspects, documents presented by Omar’s father when the congresswoman, born in Somalia, was still a child. This claim describes a line of investigation: it does not demonstrate that the congresswoman has committed fraud nor does it allow attributing responsibility to her for family documentation. The available information also does not specify what evidence the investigators were looking for inside the home or what the full scope of the case is.