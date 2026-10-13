A federal judge in New York ordered on Sunday, October 11, an immediate halt to the Trump ads that the government paid for with money allocated to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), just three weeks before the November 3 midterm elections. Judge Jennifer Rochon’s order took effect at 6:45 p.m. and will remain in effect for 14 days unless the court extends it.

Freezes the $20 million that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) allocated to the campaign.

Requires the government to cancel all previously purchased ad space, including spots scheduled for Sunday night.

Prohibits signing, renewing, or expanding contracts for these ads.

Why it matters: the money came from funds that Congress approved for national security and border control. The underlying question is whether a government can use public money to promote its president just before an election.

What the Judge Ordered in Regards to Trump Ads

Rochon, of the Southern District of New York, concluded in a four-page order that the plaintiffs are likely to prevail in the case, that they would suffer irreparable harm without urgent relief, and that stopping the ads serves the public interest. She also rejected the argument that the case had become moot because the government was already planning to withdraw the ads, and said she would publish a full opinion in the coming days.

The order suspends the purchase order signed around September 20 between U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the LMD agency, and applies to five ads, including «The Country He Loves,» «Final Battle,» and one titled «Maduro.» The government has 24 hours to inform the court that it has complied.

Who Sued

The lawsuit was filed by the group Common Cause, the SEIU 32BJ union, its political committee Empire State 32BJ SEIU PAC, and Robert Hunter, a candidate for the Alabama state House. The defendants include DHS, its secretary Markwayne Mullin, OMB, its director Russell Vought, and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles. The Democratic National Committee filed another lawsuit in federal court in Washington.

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