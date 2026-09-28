Louisiana Redraws Electoral Map, Sparking New Battle for Black Vote Ahead of Elections

Louisiana unveils new electoral map

Organizations mobilize Black vote

Elections to be held on November 3

Louisiana will head into the November 3 elections with a new congressional map and a growing mobilization of community organizations, following a Supreme Court decision that once again transformed the state’s electoral representation and revived the debate over race, redistricting, and voting rights.

The turning point occurred on April 29, when the Supreme Court ruled in Louisiana v. Callais and confirmed that the 2024 map, designed with two majority-Black districts, constituted racial gerrymandering contrary to the Constitution.

A month later, Republican Governor Jeff Landry enacted a new map approved by the state Legislature that once again left only one congressional district with a majority-Black population, compared to the two included in the previous design.

The decision drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers and civil rights organizations, while Republicans defended the change, arguing that the Constitution does not permit the use of race as the predominant factor in designing electoral districts.

New Louisiana Electoral Map Mobilizes Black Organizations

In Louisiana, a new voting rights fight takes shape as midterms loom https://t.co/CYDfohV0no — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) September 27, 2026



Community organizations are responding with electoral education and mobilization campaigns aimed at increasing the participation of voters, particularly Black voters, turning the midterm elections into the next stage of a dispute that began in the courts.

Among the initiatives is «Reignite Louisiana,» led by activist Laketa M. Smith, which brings together students, community leaders, and organizations to discuss strategies that include civic education, electoral information accessibility, and youth participation.