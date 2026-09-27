Supreme Court Blocks Trump-Backed Missouri Electoral Map Again

Supreme Court blocks map

Missouri reverts to 2022 districts

Ruling affects legislative elections

According to USA TODAY, the U.S. Supreme Court intervened again in the battle over Missouri’s congressional districts. It blocked the use of the map approved in 2025 for the November general elections, leaving the electoral boundaries established in 2022 in effect.

The decision represents the third recent episode in which the high court has intervened against attempts to use the new map, which emerged after President Donald Trump pressured Republican-governed states to redraw districts before the usual redistricting cycle.

The 2025 map modified the state’s eight congressional districts and particularly altered the Kansas City area. Opponents pushed for a referendum to allow Missouri voters to decide on the new electoral configuration.

The dispute has national implications because the midterm elections will define the composition of the House of Representatives, where each district can be relevant in determining the partisan balance over the next two years.

A Judicial Battle That Put Elections Under Pressure

🚨 BREAKING: The US Supreme Court has officially BLOCKED Missouri from using their new 7R-1D Congressional map Democrats will now regain a seat in the US House This is UNACCEPTABLE. Missourians ALREADY voted in their primaries with the new maps, meaning they’ll now have… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 25, 2026



The conflict intensified after People Not Politicians gathered signatures to put the map to a popular vote. Secretary of State Denny Hoskins initially rejected the petition, but the Missouri Supreme Court later determined that the referendum should go to the voters.

According to The Guardian, the state court ruled on September 3 that the referendum certification suspended the 2025 map and prohibited its use in the general elections. However, Missouri had already held its August primaries under the new districts.

This difference opened another federal battle: candidates and voters argued that returning to the previous map for November would generate constitutional problems because the primaries and general elections would be held using different territorial configurations.

A federal court initially supported this stance, and the Eighth Circuit later ordered the 2025 map to be reinstated. Still, the Supreme Court intervened again as election authorities faced increasingly tight deadlines.