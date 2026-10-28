The Trump administration outlined its roadmap for Venezuela 2027 elections on Monday, October 26, 2026. The plan calls for judicial and electoral reforms before interim President Delcy Rodríguez declares the presidency permanently vacant, triggering a six-month constitutional deadline for holding elections in Venezuela, potentially in 2027. A senior State Department official explained the proposal, according to EFE.

First, Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) would be renewed with 32 magistrates, followed shortly afterward by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Once both institutions are restructured, Rodríguez would declare the presidency permanently vacant, triggering a six-month countdown to presidential elections.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado has not joined the negotiations, although Secretary of State Marco Rubio has invited her to participate.

Why it matters: Political developments in Venezuela affect the Venezuelan community in the United States, as decisions involving Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and deportations are influenced by conditions in the country. The transition could also affect the oil market. A clear election timetable would provide greater insight into the direction of Venezuela's political transition.

The announcement comes one day after Machado returned to Venezuela following nearly a year abroad. The proposed roadmap is part of negotiations Washington has facilitated since August between the Chavista government and an opposition bloc led by Dinorah Figuera.

Step 1: A New Supreme Court in Venezuela

Representatives of the opposition linked to the National Assembly elected in 2015 and members of the ruling party have appointed a commission to propose 32 new TSJ magistrates, primarily law professors and legal experts. The current National Assembly, headed by Jorge Rodríguez, Delcy Rodríguez's brother, must approve the appointments. Washington expects the restructured Supreme Court to be operational by mid-December.

The US official described the TSJ as Venezuela's most powerful institution and an instrument of Nicolás Maduro's government before his capture by US forces in January. According to the official, reforming the court is essential to prevent it from overturning election results.

Step 2: A New Electoral Council Without Power to Exclude Candidates

Negotiations to restructure the National Electoral Council (CNE) are taking place alongside the Supreme Court reform, with the new electoral body expected to be established shortly afterward. Under the US proposal, the CNE would function as a technical institution responsible for organizing elections and announcing results, without the authority to determine which political parties or candidates can participate. Washington argues that this authority enabled Machado's disqualification in 2024.

Members of the new Electoral Council would be nominated by a committee of experts without requiring parliamentary approval. According to Reuters, cited by El Nacional, Rubio insists that the CNE must be restructured before a presidential election calendar is established.