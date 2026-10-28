Eight women candidates are seeking historic firsts in US midterm elections.

Deb Haaland hopes to become New Mexico's first Native American woman governor.

Gina Hinojosa seeks to become Texas's first Latina governor.

The November 3, 2026, midterm elections could mark historic milestones for Native American, Latina, and Black women in the United States.

Among the candidates are former federal officials, lawmakers, and local leaders seeking governorships or seats in Congress.

The Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at Rutgers University reports that 271 women have been nominated by the major parties for the House of Representatives, 19 for the Senate, and 26 for governorships.

These potential milestones depend on the election results. All eight women candidates highlighted in this article are running as Democrats.

Deb Haaland and Gina Hinojosa Seek Historic Governorships

[caption id="attachment_1698465" align="alignnone" width="1200"] 2026 Midterm Elections: 8 Women Candidates Who Could Make History - PHOTO: EFE[/caption]

Deb Haaland, former US Secretary of the Interior and a member of Laguna Pueblo, is running for governor of New Mexico. If elected, she would become the first Native American woman to govern a US state.

Haaland has already made history in Washington: she was among the first Native American women elected to Congress and became the first Native American to lead the Department of the Interior.

In Texas, state lawmaker Gina Hinojosa is seeking to become the state's first Latina governor in a race against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott.