2026 Midterm Elections: 8 Women Candidates Who Could Make History
Posted on 10/28/26 at 07:00
- Eight women candidates are seeking historic firsts in US midterm elections.
- Deb Haaland hopes to become New Mexico's first Native American woman governor.
- Gina Hinojosa seeks to become Texas's first Latina governor.
The November 3, 2026, midterm elections could mark historic milestones for Native American, Latina, and Black women in the United States.
Among the candidates are former federal officials, lawmakers, and local leaders seeking governorships or seats in Congress.
The Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at Rutgers University reports that 271 women have been nominated by the major parties for the House of Representatives, 19 for the Senate, and 26 for governorships.
These potential milestones depend on the election results. All eight women candidates highlighted in this article are running as Democrats.
Deb Haaland and Gina Hinojosa Seek Historic Governorships
Deb Haaland, former US Secretary of the Interior and a member of Laguna Pueblo, is running for governor of New Mexico. If elected, she would become the first Native American woman to govern a US state.
Haaland has already made history in Washington: she was among the first Native American women elected to Congress and became the first Native American to lead the Department of the Interior.
In Texas, state lawmaker Gina Hinojosa is seeking to become the state's first Latina governor in a race against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott.
Texas has previously elected women governors, including Ann Richards. Therefore, Hinojosa's potential historic achievement would be based on her Latina heritage, rather than her gender alone.
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Peggy Flanagan Seek Historic Firsts
Keisha Lance Bottoms, former mayor of Atlanta, is running for governor of Georgia. A victory would make her the first woman to lead the state.
According to CAWP's analysis of potential historic milestones, she would also become the first Black woman elected governor in the United States.
In Minnesota, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Nation, is running for a seat in the US Senate.
If elected, Flanagan could become the first Native American woman to serve in the Senate. Her Republican opponent is Michele Tafoya.
Mary Peltola and Juliana Stratton Seek US Senate Seats
In Alaska, former congresswoman Mary Peltola, who is of Yup'ik heritage, could also become the first Native American woman to serve in the US Senate.
Peltola previously represented Alaska in the House of Representatives and is now challenging Republican Senator Dan Sullivan for his Senate seat.
In Illinois, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton is running for the US Senate in a race that could increase the representation of Black women in the chamber.
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If elected, Stratton would join Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester, meaning at least three Black women would serve simultaneously in the US Senate.
Denise Powell and Melat Kiros Run for the House of Representatives
Denise Powell is running in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District and could become the first Latina from the state elected to the US Congress.
Her campaign focuses on a district that includes part of the Omaha metropolitan area, where voters will elect a representative to the US House.
In Colorado, Ethiopian-born attorney Melat Kiros is running for the state's 1st Congressional District.
According to Rutgers University, a victory would make Kiros the first Black woman elected to represent Colorado in Congress.
SOURCE: univision