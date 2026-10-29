Trump Jokes About Venezuela Becoming 51st US State, Electing Governor
Posted on 10/28/26 at 22:30
- Trump suggested that Venezuela could become the 51st US state.
- He thanked Venezuela for an oil agreement involving 17 fields.
- Washington is supporting judicial and electoral reforms in Venezuela.
Donald Trump suggested that Venezuela could become the 51st US state and hold elections for a governor instead of a president. The US president made the remarks on Tuesday, October 27, during a campaign rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to EFE.
"Let's make it the 51st state. And instead of a president, we'll have an election for a governor," Trump joked with supporters at the event, which was held to back Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections.
The comments came during a speech in which Trump also highlighted improving relations with Venezuela and growing oil investments. According to EFE, this was not the first time he had floated the idea of Venezuela becoming a US state.
Venezuela as the 51st State: Oil Drives Closer US Ties
Trump thanked the Venezuelan government for signing an agreement granting North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) rights to 17 oil fields in the South American country.
According to EFE, the Pentagon holds a 35% stake in NABEP's parent company. The agreement is part of the diplomatic rapprochement between Washington and Caracas following the restoration of bilateral relations.
"I want to thank Venezuela, where our relationship has become very, very good, a great one," Trump said, referring to the growing energy cooperation between the two countries.
During the same speech, Trump claimed that major oil companies were investing "billions and billions of dollars" in Venezuela. He presented the investments as evidence of a new phase in US-Venezuela relations.
Following the campaign rally, Trump was scheduled to visit a ship carrying Venezuelan oil that had docked in Texas. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was expected to accompany him.
Washington Supports Venezuelan Reforms Before Elections
Trump's remarks came one day after the State Department announced its support for a plan to reform Venezuela's judicial and electoral systems over the coming months.
According to EFE, once the proposed reforms are completed, the Venezuelan presidency would be declared vacant. This would trigger a six-month constitutional period for holding presidential elections.
The elections are expected to take place in 2027. Under the proposed roadmap, institutional reforms would come first, followed by the start of the electoral process, although no specific election date has been announced.
US-Venezuela Relations Improve After Maduro's Capture
EFE traces the diplomatic rapprochement to the capture of Nicolás Maduro during a US military intervention. The Trump administration subsequently restored diplomatic relations with Venezuela and announced the oil agreement.
According to the news agency, the agreement gives the United States access to one-fifth of Venezuela's oil reserves. Energy cooperation was among the central topics of Trump's speech in Texas.
Trump's suggestion that Venezuela become the 51st US state therefore came amid two parallel developments: expanding oil business ties and Washington's support for institutional reforms ahead of Venezuela's presidential elections.