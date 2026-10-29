Trump suggested that Venezuela could become the 51st US state.

He thanked Venezuela for an oil agreement involving 17 fields.

Washington is supporting judicial and electoral reforms in Venezuela.

Donald Trump suggested that Venezuela could become the 51st US state and hold elections for a governor instead of a president. The US president made the remarks on Tuesday, October 27, during a campaign rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to EFE.

"Let's make it the 51st state. And instead of a president, we'll have an election for a governor," Trump joked with supporters at the event, which was held to back Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

The comments came during a speech in which Trump also highlighted improving relations with Venezuela and growing oil investments. According to EFE, this was not the first time he had floated the idea of Venezuela becoming a US state.

Venezuela as the 51st State: Oil Drives Closer US Ties

Trump thanked the Venezuelan government for signing an agreement granting North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) rights to 17 oil fields in the South American country.

According to EFE, the Pentagon holds a 35% stake in NABEP's parent company. The agreement is part of the diplomatic rapprochement between Washington and Caracas following the restoration of bilateral relations.

"I want to thank Venezuela, where our relationship has become very, very good, a great one," Trump said, referring to the growing energy cooperation between the two countries.

During the same speech, Trump claimed that major oil companies were investing "billions and billions of dollars" in Venezuela. He presented the investments as evidence of a new phase in US-Venezuela relations.

Following the campaign rally, Trump was scheduled to visit a ship carrying Venezuelan oil that had docked in Texas. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was expected to accompany him.